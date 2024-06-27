In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity Market worth $11.7 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity market is estimated to be USD 8.6 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 11.7 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2024 to 2029 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. Rising passenger demands for top-tier entertainment and dependable connectivity during flights are pushing airlines to enhance their investment in IFEC systems. Travelers now look for uninterrupted internet access, diverse entertainment selections, and content tailored to their preferences.

Browse in-depth TOC on "In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity Market"

60 - Figures

280 - Pages

In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $ 8.6 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $ 11.7 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% Market Size Available for 2020-2029 Forecast Period 2024-2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Offering, Class, Platform, End Use and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Passenger preference for traditional interaction Key Market Opportunities Technological advancements in hardware infrastructure Key Market Drivers Surge in passenger volume



By offering, the entertainment segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By offering, the entertainment segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. In a competitive airline industry, exceptional in-flight entertainment is a key differentiator; airlines that offer a wide range of advanced entertainment options are more likely to attract and retain more passengers. This allows airliners to hold a competitive advantage over other airliners. Partnering with top content providers can provide exclusive, high-quality entertainment, ensuring passengers access a steady stream of new and engaging content throughout their flights.

By End Use, the OEM segment is projected to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

By End Use, the OEM segment is projected to hold the highest market share during the forecast period. Integrating IFEC systems during aircraft manufacturing is typically more economical than retrofitting older planes, as OEMs benefit from economies of scale, lowering installation costs and ensuring consistent quality. OEMs can provide highly tailored IFEC solutions that meet the specific needs of different airlines. This customization is more effectively achieved during the manufacturing phase, ensuring the systems align with airlines' branding and service strategies.

By platform, Narrow-body aircraft is projected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Narrow-body aircraft, often deployed on high-traffic routes, are popular due to their ability to attract large numbers of passengers who expect superior in-flight entertainment and reliable connectivity; this demand for quality IFEC options fuels the growth of the market in this segment. Moreover, airliners are modernizing their fleets, replacing older models with newer, more efficient narrow-body aircraft equipped with the latest IFEC technologies. This trend toward fleet modernization is driven by the need to enhance the passenger experience, improve operational efficiency, and stay competitive. As these newer aircraft are better equipped to meet the evolving demands of passengers, they play a significant role in expanding the IFEC market. The combination of high passenger volumes and a focus on updating fleets with advanced technology positions narrow-body aircraft as a key growth area in the IFEC industry.

North America holds the highest growth rate in the region for the In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity industry.

North America, particularly the US, has one of the highest air traffic volumes globally, encompassing numerous domestic and international flights. This results in a substantial demand for advanced IFEC systems due to the large passenger numbers. The region hosts major airlines like American Airlines. Delta Air Lines and United Airlines invest heavily in enhancing passenger experiences. These airlines are pioneers in adopting new IFEC technologies to attract and retain customers. With passengers in North America expecting top-tier in-flight services, including diverse entertainment options and high-speed internet, airlines in the region strive to meet these demands, thereby driving the growth of sophisticated IFEC systems.

Major players operating in the In-flight entertainment and connectivity companies includes Panasonic Avionics Corporation (US), Thales (France), Anuvu (US), Collins Aerospace (US), and Astronics Corporation (US) are key players offering connectivity applicable to various sectors and have well-equipped and strong distribution networks across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and the Rest of the World.

