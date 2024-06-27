Bacardi Limited: Bacardi Trains the Bermuda Bartenders of Tomorrow

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2024 / Bacardi Limited

Building for a stronger tomorrow in the hospitality industry includes having talent with the skills to serve up great cocktails with confidence and a smile. That's part of the ambition for the Bacardi Shake Your Future program, a global initiative that provides free, professional training to young adults looking to launch a career in mixology. This month, the second cohort of Shake Your Future in Bermuda - home of the Bacardi global headquarters - celebrated their graduation and their start of a future in the industry.

Shake Your Future was originally created in 2018 and has since expanded to Italy, France, Germany, Spain, India, South Africa and other markets. In Bermuda, the program launched in February 2023 in partnership with the Bermuda Government's Department of Workforce Development in response to the growing demand for trained bartenders and hospitality professionals on the island. The comprehensive Bermuda program includes four intensive weeks of training at the European Bartending School in London, offering students a chance to obtain international bartender certification. Upon their return to Bermuda, participants continue honing their skills, concentrating on personal branding, marketing, and taking on work placement in some of Bermuda's premier bars and restaurants.



"We are immensely proud to celebrate the achievements of the second cohort of the Bacardi Shake Your Future program," says Douglas Mellos, Managing Director of Bacardi Limited. "These outstanding graduates have shown exceptional dedication and skill, mastering complex aspects of bartending and hospitality. This program not only opens professional doors for them but also enriches Bermuda's hospitality sector. We look forward to their continued success and innovation as they bring their new skills to the forefront of the industry."

Shake Your Future is running in select cities across the globe with an ever-growing number of bar and restaurant partners pledging their support and giving the trainees the all-important experience they need to change their lives. Learn more: https://www.bacardilimited.com/esg/shakeyourfuture/

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Bacardi Limited on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Bacardi Limited

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/bacardi-limited

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Bacardi Limited

View the original press release on accesswire.com