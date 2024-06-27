A-1 Broadcast: Journalist Explorer Kinga Philipps Shares Tips for Finding Outdoor Adventure in Florida on TipsOnTV

Tips for Summer adventure in the Sunshine State.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2024 / With June designated as Great Outdoors Month, now is the perfect time to plan an adventure where visitors can unwind and experience Florida's vast flora and fauna. Here to help is TV Host and Adventure Traveler Kinga Philipps, who explores the world and can be found diving caverns or hiking lush forests teaming with wildlife. Phillips partnered with VISIT FLORIDA to showcase the Sunshine State's abundance of outdoor activities from thrilling aerial adventures to serene nature encounters.

"I have been visiting Florida since I was a kid, and I travel the world for all my adventure shows, but I keep finding my way back to Florida because I love the state's vast outdoor adventures. From scuba diving in crystal clear springs to kayaking bioluminescent-filled lagoons, there's always something exciting to experience in the Sunshine State," said Philipps.

DESTINATIONS FOR NATURE

Martin County, an under-the-radar slice of paradise located along the Atlantic Coast of South Florida, boasts 22 miles of uncrowded beaches and 100,000 acres of parks and conservation land. In the Ocala and Marion County region, nestled in North Central Florida, visitors can enjoy camping or hiking in the Ocala National Forest or visit the world-famous Silver Springs State Park and take a glass bottom boat tour.

ACTIVITIES FOR THRILL SEEKERS

Martin County is home to surf shops offering classes or individual lessons on how to surf like a pro. Experts at Ohana Surf Shop and The Cowabunga Company can provide private lessons and all the necessary gear. Another activity that adventure enthusiasts can try is ziplining over canyons in Ocala, at the Canyons Zip Line and Adventure Park. Real adrenaline junkies can try skydiving based out of the Marion County Airport in Dunnellon.

THE PATH LESS TRAVELED

Those wanting to get in touch with nature can enjoy Florida's trails on foot, bike and sometimes even horse. Martin County's award-winning ecotourism program, Explore Natural Martin offers free guided eco-tours to show off the county's beautiful outdoor areas, from sea turtle beach walks and nature hikes to birding excursions and moon observation nights, there is something for every age and skill level. Ocala, known as the Horse Capital of the World, offers horseback riding through expansive green pastures and abundant farmland. The area is also known for mountain biking trails, such as Santos Trails.

EXPERIENCING FLORIDA'S AQUATIC WILDLIFE

Along the coast, water lovers can glide over the waves through Martin County's shaded mangrove forests from a stand-up paddleboard. Visitors can experience customizable guided tours from local outfitters like Feet Wet Adventures, Paddle the Pointe, or Lost River Outdoor Center. Or just relax during an exciting sailing excursion with Treasure Coast Sailing Adventures, Sunshine Wildlife Tours, or Treasure Coast River Cruises. Florida has an abundance of natural springs. Ocala is known for having several popular springs, including Silver Glen, tucked in the Ocala National Forest. Visitors have the opportunity to swim or snorkel in this natural pool to see a variety of wildlife, including large schools of striped bass, turtles, otters and manatees.

