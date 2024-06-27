Following a review of Witan Investment Trust's (WTAN's) investment management arrangements, the boards of WTAN and Alliance Trust (ATST) have announced a combination of the two companies to create Alliance Witan PLC. Witan's board unanimously recommended the deal, which ensures the continuation of its active multi-manager approach and a broadly similar investment strategy. With combined net assets of c £5bn, significant liquidity, economies of scale and eligibility for UK 100 index inclusion, Alliance Witan will aim to deliver a real-term return over the long term through a combination of capital growth and a rising dividend. It aspires to be the UK's leading 'one-stop shop' for global equity investment, at the core of retail investors' portfolios. The combination is expected to be finalised in September or October this year, subject to shareholder approval, and should deliver what the announcement deemed 'substantial benefits' for shareholders of WTAN, ATST and the new Alliance Witan trust.

