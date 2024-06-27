The Michaels Organization Names New Chief Operating Officer, Elevates President of Development to New Role of Chief Investment Officer

Matt Sullivan Promoted to COO, Michael Flanagan Named Chief Investment Officer

CAMDEN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2024 / The Michaels Organization, a national leader in residential real estate with full service capabilities in development, property management, construction and investment, announced today that Matt Sullivan has been named Chief Operating Officer. Michaels also announced that Michael Flanagan has been elevated to Chief Investment Officer, a newly created role on Michaels' Senior Executive Leadership Team.





The announcements were made by Michaels' Chief Executive Officer, Mark Morgan.

"Both Matt and Mick are visionary leaders, and I'm pleased to have them serving in these roles, along with our other senior leaders, as we continue to execute our strategic vision for the organization," said Morgan. "The depth of their experience, along with our financial strength, robust development pipeline, award-winning property management operations, and deep commitment to our mission of creating housing solutions that lift lives ensures that we are positioned well for the future."

Sullivan, who has been with Michaels since 2021, previously served as Executive Vice President, Investment Management. As Chief Operating Officer, Sullivan has overarching responsibility for Michaels' asset management operations, risk management, refinance and dispositions platforms, and the support functions of Information Technology, Human Resources, and Corporate Marketing.

Prior to joining Michaels, Sullivan served as Managing Director of Asset Management and Capital Markets at CRC Companies, where he was responsible for asset planning, forecasting, recapitalization, refinancing, and dispositions. In his nearly 20 years of asset management experience, Sullivan has successfully closed more than $1B of acquisitions, dispositions, and refinancings. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Politics from Princeton University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Virginia Darden School of Business.

Flanagan joined Michaels in 2019 as Vice President of Capital Markets and was named President of Development in 2022. As Chief Investment Officer, Flanagan will lead Michaels' investment and development platforms. The new role will enhance the management of capital allocation and investment decisions across Michaels' diverse line of businesses.

Flanagan joined Michaels with more than 20 years of experience in capital markets, real estate and finance. Prior to Michaels, he held a number of senior positions at Lendlease Corporation, both in the U.S. and Australia, including having responsibility for the funding of Lendlease's off-balance sheet investments across the globe. Flanagan holds a Master of Business Studies from University College Dublin's Smurfit Graduate Business School. He received his Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Queensland.

About The Michaels Organization

Michaels is a national leader in residential real estate, offering full-service capabilities in development, property management, construction, and investment, and asset management. Serving more than 200,000 residents in more than 600 communities across 39 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Michaels is committed to crafting housing solutions that jumpstart education, civic engagement and neighborhood prosperity, and to creating Communities That Lift Lives.

