Informa Markets - USA Beauty: Cosmoprof North America Las Vegas' 21st Edition Sets the Backdrop for Innovation, Networking and Discovery

The beauty industry is buzzing with excitement as Cosmoprof North America is set to celebrate its 21st edition from July 23-25, 2024, at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center. Organized to meet the demands of the rapidly expanding U.S. beauty market, the event will showcase approximately one thousand beauty brands and suppliers to its audience of thousands of buyers, retailers, distributors, brands, and press looking to expand their reach in the beauty sector.

Attendees can anticipate abundant innovation at this edition in Las Vegas. Current reporting shows 76% of exhibitors did not participate in the previous Miami edition earlier in the year, and 54% are new to the Cosmoprof North America network.

FINISHED PRODUCT BRANDS

Attendees will be able to explore a wide range of beauty and personal care brands from across the globe. This will include skincare, makeup, and fragrance brands America Ulike International Inc., Armaf & Hamide Perfumes, Game On Product Group, Ivy Beauty, Montagne Jeunesse, Muzigae Mansion, and Rodial. Select hair care brands include Chi by Farouk Systems, FHI Heat, Karma Beauty, JRL, Uppercut Deluxe Co Inc., and Valera. Exhibitors representing the nails category include Daisy Nail Products, The GelBInc.le Inc, Honey's Nail Secret, and many more.

SUPPLY CHAIN EXHIBITORS

Cosmopack, the only event in the Americas dedicated to the entire beauty supply chain, continues strong with new exhibiting brands and returning favorites. Select Cosmopack exhibitors include nail polish manufacturers Color Display, Cosmetic Industries, Fiabila, Kirker, and Selpo. Some Ingredients & Raw Materials exhibitors include Croda/Sederma, Naturich Labs Incorporated, and Seppic. Contract manufacturers include B.Kolor Makeup and Skincare, Colep, Federal Package, Formulated Solutions, Solésence Beauty & Science, and Swiss America CDMO.

COUNTRY PAVILIONS AND SPECIAL AREAS

Country pavilions will showcase authentic elements and innovation from countries recognized for strong heritage in beauty, represented as part of cohesive national presentations. There will be representation from China, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Italy, South Africa, and South Korea and first-time participation from Australia and Fiji.

Attendees can discover the most comprehensive array of cosmetics and personal care items from around the world in various curated special areas designed to highlight unique segments of the beauty industry. These include Discover Beauty, focusing on prestige brands new to the U.S. market or with a limited retail footprint; Discover Black-Owned Beauty, showcasing beauty brands from Black-owned founders; Discover Green, dedicated to clean, eco-friendly, organic, and/or natural products in beauty; and The Beauty Vanities, dedicated to smaller brands with a limited number of SKUs. As with Cosmoprof North America Miami, Scent Marketing Inc., a full-service, New York-based scent marketing company, will professionally diffuse Cosmoprof North America's signature scent in the special areas.

NETWORKING AND BUYER PROGRAMS

With 43% of registered attendees being first-time attendees to Cosmoprof North America as of June 13, this year's event offers unparalleled opportunities for networking and connecting with new buyers and industry executives.

The Buyer Program, which helps facilitate curated matchmaking opportunities between exhibitors and key beauty industry buyers, will host everyone from retailers and e-tailers such as Neiman Marcus and Target and first-timers TikTok Shop (who will be exhibiting on the show floor) to brands such as Algenist, Tatcha, and The Estée Lauder Companies.

Launching this year, Cosmoprof North America's coaching sessions will allow exhibitors to network with industry insiders and receive expert guidance from coaches Janelle Freeman and Nicole Musco to enhance their pitch, refine their marketing strategy, and excel in important meetings with buyers.

Attendees and exhibitors can begin networking with each other before the event through the new and enhanced Cosmoprof North America Online Directory featuring MyMatch. MyMatch is a matchmaking tool powered by AI and a sophisticated filtering function that suggests exhibitors that may interest an attendee and vice versa. Participants can send messages or request meetings if they agree with the match. This platform will go live on June 24th for all registered show participants and will be integrated with a new Cosmoprof North America mobile app launched in mid-July.

EDUCATION

The 21st edition will continue to present robust educational offerings through CosmoTalks (for wide-ranging industry insights), Cosmopack Education (focused on beauty supply chain innovation and solutions), and The Entrepreneur Academy (workshops provided for beauty entrepreneurs). This year's notable highlight is the panel "End-to-End Prestige Beauty Landscape in a Time of Evolution" featuring all Estée Lauder Companies brands, including The Estée Lauder Companies, Smashbox, and Aveda. This esteemed gathering of industry giants promises profound insights into the strategies and innovations driving success across these iconic brands. From marketing strategies to product development and sustainability initiatives, the panel is set to illuminate the path forward in the ever-evolving beauty industry.

OTHER SPECIAL INITIATIVES

The Press Zone, an exhibitor-exclusive initiative that connects exhibitors with leading publications and influencers, will also mark a return. Participation from consumer and trade publications include BeautyMatter, The Beauty Industry Report, CEW, Cosmopolitan, Good Housekeeping, NewBeauty, People Magazine, Refinery29, and WWD, with participation from leading influencers @arnell.armon, @chiutips, @gillianxgrace, @glowbyramon, @jasmyndestine, and @sarahpalmyra.

In collaboration with global trend agency BEAUTYSTREAMS, Cosmoprof North America is set to host CosmoTrends (showcasing trending products from exhibitors) and Cosmoprof & Cosmopack North America Awards (recognizing the most innovative and outstanding products in the beauty industry) for the fourth year. Awards winners will be announced at the Welcome Party, open to all attendees and exhibitors, hosted directly after show hours on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Beauty industry networking extends beyond the show with the return of the Cosmoprof North America Golf Outing on Friday, July 26th. Exhibitors and attendees can register as individuals or as a complete group.

Register and sign up for education now: www.cosmoprofnorthamerica.com/las-vegas/.

Plan your visit: https://cosmoprofnorthamerica.com/las-vegas/plan-your-visit/.

