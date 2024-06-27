Cosmos Health Inc.: Cosmos Health Signs Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Pharmalink for Its Sky Premium Life Nutraceuticals in the UAE; Receives Initial Purchase Order for 130,000 Units

Cosmos Health Inc. ("Cosmos Health" or the "Company') (NASDAQ:COSM), a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group engaged in innovative R&D, owner of proprietary pharmaceutical and nutraceutical brands, manufacturer and distributor of healthcare products, and operator of a telehealth platform, announced today that it has signed an exclusive distribution agreement (the "Agreement") with Pharmalink for its Sky Premium Life products in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

As part of the Agreement, Pharmalink will be responsible for all key functions, including sales and marketing, regulatory affairs, logistics, supply, and distribution of Sky Premium Life products in the UAE. Cosmos Health has secured its first purchase order from Pharmalink for 130,000 units and anticipates receiving orders of more than 500,000 units in the first year and in excess of 3,000,000 units over the next five years.

Pharmalink, led by CEO Dr. Abdul Rauf Jabour, is one of the largest healthcare organizations in the UAE. With over 30 years of experience, a workforce of 1,400 employees, a network of 120 partners, a portfolio of 430 brands, and access to over 3,000 pharmacies, including its own MEDICINA chain of about 200 operational pharmacies, we believe that Pharmalink is well positioned to help Cosmos Health effectively gain market share in the lucrative UAE nutritional supplements market.

Left: Pharmalink's CEO, Dr. Abdul Rauf Jabour, signing the Agreement at Pharmalink's facilities in Dubai

Right: Pharmalink's CEO, Dr. Abdul Rauf Jabour with Cosmos Health's CEO, Greg Siokas.

Dr. Abdul Rauf Jabour, CEO of Pharmalink, stated: "We are extremely excited to partner with Cosmos Health, and particularly with Greg Siokas, to bring Sky Premium Life products to the UAE market. We believe this will be the starting point for a very successful, long-lasting relationship."

Greg Siokas, CEO of Cosmos Health, stated: "We are thrilled to announce our agreement with Pharmalink. This partnership will enable us to launch our Sky Premium Life products dynamically in the UAE, especially in affluent markets such as Dubai and Abu Dhabi. We project receiving purchase orders exceeding 3 million units over the next five years and look forward to expanding our collaboration with Pharmalink."

About Cosmos Health Inc.

Cosmos Health Inc. (Nasdaq:COSM), incorporated in 2009 in Nevada, is a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group. The Company owns a portfolio of proprietary pharmaceutical and nutraceutical brands, including Sky Premium Life®, Mediterranation®, bio-bebe® and C-Sept®. Through its subsidiary Cana Laboratories S.A., licensed under European Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and certified by the European Medicines Agency, it manufactures pharmaceuticals, food supplements, cosmetics, biocides, and medical devices within the European Union. Cosmos Health also distributes a broad line of pharmaceuticals and parapharmaceuticals, including branded generics and OTC medications, to retail pharmacies and wholesale distributors through its subsidiaries in Greece and the UK. Furthermore, the Company has established R&D partnerships targeting major health disorders such as obesity, diabetes, and cancer, enhanced by artificial intelligence drug repurposing technologies, and focuses on the R&D of novel patented nutraceuticals, specialized root extracts, proprietary complex generics, and innovative OTC products. Cosmos Health has also entered the telehealth space through the acquisition of ZipDoctor, Inc., based in Texas, USA. With a global distribution platform, the Company is currently expanding throughout Europe, Asia, and North America, and has offices and distribution centers in Thessaloniki and Athens, Greece, and in Harlow, UK. More information is available at www.cosmoshealthinc.com, www.skypremiumlife.com, www.cana.gr, www.zipdoctor.co, as well as LinkedIn and X.

Forward-Looking Statements

With the exception of the historical information contained in this news release, the matters described herein, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded by, followed by, or that otherwise, include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "plans" and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may" and "could", are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. These statements, involve unknown risks and uncertainties that may individually or materially impact the matters discussed, herein for a variety of reasons that are outside the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the Company's ability to raise sufficient financing to implement its business plan, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine, on the Company's business, operations and the economy in general, and the Company's ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward- looking statements, as actual results could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements contained herein. Readers are urged to read the risk factors set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update, or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

