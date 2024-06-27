Anzeige
Donnerstag, 27.06.2024
CEO im Interview: Große Pläne nach Weltklasse-Entdeckung
WKN: 909190 | ISIN: US9884981013 | Ticker-Symbol: TGR
Tradegate
27.06.24
19:27 Uhr
123,35 Euro
-0,15
-0,12 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
ACCESSWIRE
27.06.2024 21:50 Uhr
LifeatYUM: Meet the Director of Innovation Labs at Yum! Brands

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2024 / Yum! Brands

We're continuing our LifeatYUM series to share our unrivaled culture and spotlight our incredible talent.

Meet Matt Rosenthal, director of innovation labs at Yum! Brands. Prior to Yum!, Matt worked across a variety of industries, including aviation and aerospace, mining, information technology and now, food and beverage. He tells us his favorite part about working at Yum! is that he gets to take risks and explore new, disruptive technologies to enhance the customer and team member experience at our iconic brands! Here, Matt and his team are championing collaboration and building a culture of innovation by encouraging colleagues to take risks, develop new ideas and act fearlessly.

Thank you for always showing up with your passion for innovation and leading a culture of collaboration, Matt!

Learn more about our culture, including how we work and career opportunities, here: https://www.yum.com/wps/portal/yumbrands/Yumbrands/careers/our-culture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Yum! Brands on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Yum! Brands
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/yum-brands
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Yum! Brands



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
