All Home Care Matters: Lance A. Slatton "The Senior Care Influencer" Joins Songs & Smiles as First-ever Brand Ambassador

LIVONIA, MI / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2024 / Lance A. Slatton, case manager Enriched Life Home Care Services and widely known as "The Senior Care Influencer (ELHCS) in Livonia, Mich., and one of the leading voices in the ever changing world of long-term health care issues, challenges and information, has added another moniker to his already long list of titles - ambassador. Slatton was recently named a Brand Ambassador for Songs & Smiles, a Texas-based nonprofit charitable organization that supports all who love and care for someone living with Alzheimer's or other forms of dementia. Everything Songs & Smiles does is about "keeping families connected" during the Alzheimer's journey.

As Brand Ambassadors, Slatton and the team at All Home Care Matters will help spread the word about the useful resources provided by Songs & Smiles, including their in-person and online singalongs and Joyful Memories, the organization's dementia-friendly magazine. This relationship is a perfect fit and will help bring joy to more families caring for loved ones living with dementia, says Eric Kolb, Executive Director of Songs & Smiles.

"We're so excited about this new partnership," said Kolb. "Lance and the All Home Care Matters teams share our heart for serving families and caregivers. All Home Care Matters reaches so many people, and we are thrilled that Lance will be introducing this audience to our programs. Families caring for loved ones living with dementia need all the support and encouragement we can give."

As an innovator, trailblazer and highly respected authority in the senior care industry, Slatton said he was "very honored" to be asked to be part of such an important and integral organization that is "touching countless lives" affected by dementia and other cognitive health issues through music and songs.

"When I first started researching Songs and Smiles I immediately knew that this was an organization that I wanted to support and be a part of," he said. "After speaking with Eric it became abundantly clear that they have the heart, passion, and understanding to truly make an impactful difference in countless lives and families across the United States."

Slatton also is host and producer of All Home Care Matters, an award-winning YouTube program and podcast focused on long-term care and age-related topics, and author of the acclaimed "The Official Family Caregiver's Guide," published in March 2024 by eBookIt.com.

Slatton said there are very few organizations and brands that have such a deep and meaningful understanding for helping to support those whose lives have been touched by dementia than Songs & Smiles.

"It's a great privilege to help Songs Smiles with the platform that we have built at All Home Care Matters to support the countless family caregivers and their loved ones who are facing the journey of dementia," he said. "It is often a hard decision to make when being approached by so many brands and organizations to be a brand ambassador or even an extension of these brands, but with Songs & Smiles I felt their mission and approach to helping families and their loved ones that have been touched by dementia had perfectly aligned with my own views and mission. I am deeply honored to be a Brand Ambassador for Songs & Smiles and to help support the important work and vision that they have in any way that I can."

About Enriched Life Home Care Services / All Home Care Matters

Enriched Life Home Care Services (ELHCS) in Livonia has been named the No. 1 home care company in Michigan the last six years by Top Rated Local. ELHCS, founded in 2013, provides care for people throughout southeastern Michigan. In May 2020, ELHCS launched All Home Care Matters, a YouTube program focused on long-term care issues. The show, hosted by Lance A. Slatton CSCM, has more than 122,000 YouTube subscribers and 65,000 daily podcast downloads. The show also was a 2023 29th annual AIVA Communicator Award Recipient (Academy of Interactive Visual Arts). Visit the official YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/c/AllHomeCareMatters or listen to the show on Apple Podcast https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/all-home-care-matters/id1513502341 Visit Lance A. Slatton Official website at https://www.lanceaslatton.com

About Songs & Smiles

Songs & Smiles is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization based in Grapevine, Texas and founded by Eric and Sheryl Kolb. The first Songs & Smiles event grew out of a 2017 birthday party for Sheryl's mom, Trish. After losing Trish to Alzheimer's in 2019, Eric and Sheryl established the nonprofit to help other families navigate the challenges of caring for a loved one living with dementia. Songs & Smiles is built with the mission of "keeping families connected during the Alzheimer's journey." Sheryl guides the organization as President of the Board of Directors, while Eric oversees daily operations as Executive Director. Songs & Smiles programs build connections. Eric and a growing team of volunteers present singalong shows at care homes. The organization also provides free online singalong videos. In 2022, Songs & Smiles introduced Joyful Memories, a dementia-friendly magazine. The singalongs and magazine are both designed to help people living with dementia connect with memories and emotions, as well as with family and friends. Visit https://www.songsandsmiles.com for additional information.

Media Contact

Organization: All Home Care Matters

Contact Person: Lance A. Slatton

Website: https://www.allhomecarematters.com

Email: contact@allhomecarematters.com

City: Livonia

State: MICHIGAN

Country: United States

SOURCE: All Home Care Matters

View the original press release on accesswire.com