Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2024) - Citizens, Inc. (NYSE: CIA), a leading diversified financial services company specializing in life, living benefits, and final expense insurance, today announced a correction to information incorrectly attributing Citizens, Inc. on some investor platforms.

The Federal Reserve's 2024 stress test on banks was published on June 26, 2024, and included Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG). Some investor platforms incorrectly tagged Citizens, Inc. rather than Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG) in their information reported.

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE: CIA), a diversified financial services company, is not a bank and is not subject to the Federal Reserve stress test. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG) is a bank that is subject to the stress test. The Federal Reserve's 2024 stress test published on June 26, 2024 is HERE.

About Citizens, Inc.

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE: CIA) is a diversified financial services company providing life, living benefits and final expense insurance and other financial products to individuals and small businesses in the U.S., Latin America, and Asia. Through its customer-centric growth strategy, Citizens offers innovative products to address the evolving needs of its customers in their native languages of English, Spanish, Portuguese, and Mandarin. The Company operates two primary segments: Life Insurance, where internationally the Company is a market leader in U.S. Dollar denominated life insurance and where it is growing in niche markets in the United States through its final expense products distributed through white-label and established distribution channels, and Home Service Insurance, which operates primarily in the U.S. Gulf coast region. For more information about Citizens, please visit the website at www.citizensinc.com and LinkedIn.

