Announcing Unitap OG Pass: Mint Presale Event on July 3, 2024

Unitap, a brand-new ecosystem for interacting with TAP DeFi, is thrilled to announce the launch of the Unitap OG Pass, marking a significant milestone in decentralized finance on Bitcoin L1.

The Mint Presale event for the Unitap OG Pass is scheduled for July 3, 2024, at 4:00 PM. The Unitap OG Pass is on the Bitcoin blockchain, and the community is growing with over 20,000 Twitter followers and almost 6,000 Discord members.

Exclusive Benefits for Unitap OG Pass Holders

The Unitap OG Pass offers a range of exclusive benefits to its holders, including:

Airdrop of HUB Tokens and Runes

Zero Fees on Unitap Services: Enjoy zero fees for all Unitap services.

Early Access: Gain early access to new features, promotions, and services.

Selective Community Membership: Become a member of an exclusive community of OG Pass holders.

Importantly, there's zero team allocation - 100% goes to the community.

The Unitap OG Pass mint will start on July 3, 2024. For more information, visit https://unitap.io .

Unitap: The Central Hub for TAP DeFi

Unitap is establishing its position as the central hub for TAP DeFi, marking a significant milestone in decentralized finance on Bitcoin L1.

The TAP Protocol, a trailblazer in DeFi and application building on Bitcoin L1, offers unparalleled flexibility and possibilities for Ordinals management at lower costs for users and maintainers.

Following a highly successful pre-sale on Coinlist and the support of an enthusiastic and growing community, TAP is poised to become a major player in the blockchain arena.

Unitap's mission is to create a seamless, user-friendly, and robust ecosystem for interacting with TAP, ensuring continuous support and development.

Addressing Critical Challenges

Despite its potential, the TAP ecosystem faces several critical challenges that need to be addressed to foster widespread adoption and interaction:

Lack of Basic Tooling: Currently, there is a noticeable absence of fundamental tools necessary for seamless interaction with the TAP Protocol.

Inter-Protocol Interaction: There are limited platforms that facilitate interaction between TAP and other protocols.

User-Friendly Interfaces: The need for easy-to-use platforms to interact with TAP Protocol's native functions is evident.

Dedicated TAP Hub: A comprehensive, dedicated hub for all things TAP (DeFi) with continuous and agile support is missing.

These are all shortcomings that Unitap aims to address.

Unitap's Powerful Short-Term Roadmap

P2P Swap of TAP Tokens: In Q1 2024, Unitap introduced a smooth, decentralized interface for P2P, non-custodial swaps of TAP tokens.

Advanced Swap: By Q3 2024, Unitap will launch a platform for trading TAP token pairs, leveraging the protocol's native functions.

Unitap Wallet: A state-of-the-art browser extension compatible with Ordinals, enabling seamless interaction with the TAP Protocol, set to go live in Q2 2024.

Cross-Protocol Swaps: Also in Q3 2024, Unitap will facilitate non-custodial P2P swaps of TAP tokens with Runes and BRC20 assets.

Join the Unitap revolution and secure your exclusive OG Pass on July 3, 2024, at 4:00 PM. Don't miss out on the unparalleled benefits and early access to innovative features within the TAP ecosystem.

Visit https://unitap.io for more details and to participate in the mint presale event. Be a part of the future of decentralized finance on Bitcoin L1!

Contacts:

Daniel Bionish

CMO of UNITAP

Email: info@unitap.io

Website: https://unitap.io/

Twitter: https://x.com/uni_tap

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/Pv5AwbSNg6

