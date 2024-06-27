Appulse Corporation Announces a Proposed Distribution of Stated Capital

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2024 / Appulse Corporation (the "Corporation") (TSXV:APL) announces that the board of directors of the Corporation has approved a proposed reduction of the stated capital of the Corporation's Common Shares for the purpose of distributing to the holders of issued Common Shares the amount of $1,994,261, being a distribution of $0.135 per share.

The proposed reduction and distribution of stated capital is subject to approval by way of special resolution of the shareholders of the Corporation at the annual and special meeting of shareholders of the Corporation scheduled to be held on August 21, 2024.

Assuming the special resolution is passed by the shareholders, the record date for the distribution will be August 27, 2024, with payment subject to the due-bill trading rules of the TSX Venture Exchange.

For further information contact:

Doug Baird, President

Telephone: (403) 807-0717

Email: dabaird@shaw.ca

Dennis Schmidt, CFO

Telephone: (403) 466-1858

Email: dennis@balisardo.ca

