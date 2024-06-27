Anzeige
Donnerstag, 27.06.2024
CEO im Interview: Große Pläne nach Weltklasse-Entdeckung
ACCESSWIRE
27.06.2024 22:18 Uhr
Appulse Corporation Announces a Proposed Distribution of Stated Capital

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2024 / Appulse Corporation (the "Corporation") (TSXV:APL) announces that the board of directors of the Corporation has approved a proposed reduction of the stated capital of the Corporation's Common Shares for the purpose of distributing to the holders of issued Common Shares the amount of $1,994,261, being a distribution of $0.135 per share.

The proposed reduction and distribution of stated capital is subject to approval by way of special resolution of the shareholders of the Corporation at the annual and special meeting of shareholders of the Corporation scheduled to be held on August 21, 2024.

Assuming the special resolution is passed by the shareholders, the record date for the distribution will be August 27, 2024, with payment subject to the due-bill trading rules of the TSX Venture Exchange.

For further information contact:
Doug Baird, President
Telephone: (403) 807-0717
Email: dabaird@shaw.ca

Dennis Schmidt, CFO
Telephone: (403) 466-1858
Email: dennis@balisardo.ca

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE: Appulse Corporation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
