Donnerstag, 27.06.2024
CEO im Interview: Große Pläne nach Weltklasse-Entdeckung
ACCESSWIRE
27.06.2024 22:50 Uhr
Panoramic Health Achieves HITRUST CSF Certification for Its Data Platform

ertification Reinforces Commitment to Highest Standards of Information Security and Privacy

TEMPE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2024 / Today, Panoramic Health, the largest integrated nephrology provider group, is proud to announce that it has achieved HITRUST CSF® certification, underscoring the company's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of information security and privacy. This certification validates Panoramic Health's adherence to the rigorous requirements of the HITRUST Common Security Framework (CSF), a globally recognized standard for managing information security.

Panoramic Health Logo

Panoramic Health Logo

HITRUST certification represents the gold standard for information security, demonstrating compliance with the HITRUST CSF's comprehensive set of security and privacy requirements. This certification encompasses more than 40 standards and regulations, including HIPAA, HITECH, PCI, GDPR, NIST, ISO, and various state-specific regulations, ensuring a robust and comprehensive approach to data protection.

"We are incredibly proud to have achieved HITRUST certification after undergoing a thorough third-party assessment of our controls, policies, and procedures over the past year," said Sampath Narayanan, Chief Information Officer of Panoramic Health. "This milestone is a testament to our unwavering commitment to protecting sensitive data and maintaining the trust of our partner practices, their patients, our employees, and customers. It reflects the hard work and dedication of our teams who have meticulously worked to meet the highest security standards."

Achieving HITRUST certification highlights Panoramic Health's dedication to comprehensive risk management, robust security controls, regulatory compliance, and third-party vendor risk management. It demonstrates Panoramic Health's proactive approach to managing information security risks and reinforces its reputation as a secure and reliable platform for prospective clients, including payers, pharmaceutical organizations, clinical research organizations, and medical practices.

As Panoramic Health continues to prioritize security and compliance, it remains steadfast in its mission to provide a safe and secure environment for all stakeholders. The HITRUST certification reinforces Panoramic Health's commitment to protecting data and maintaining the highest standards of trust and security. For more information, visit our website.

About Panoramic Health

Panoramic Health is kidney care's leading integrated provider group, with 600 aligned providers across 13 states serving more than 300,000 patients. We are committed to improving outcomes for patients by slowing disease progression and improving quality of life, keeping patients healthier, longer at home, and out of the hospital. At the core of our success lies the deep integration with partner nephrologists and the distinctive capabilities of our physician-led, comprehensive clinical care model. Through partnerships with practices, providers, and payers, we work to advance the usage of clinical best practices and cutting-edge data analytics to improve outcomes across a continuum of reimbursement models. Panoramic Health's clinical research division, Panoramic Science, collaborates with sponsors and clinical research organizations to pioneer cutting-edge treatments for patients with kidney disease.

For more information, please contact media@panoramichealth.com.

Contact Information:

Panoramic Health Media
media@panoramichealth.com

SOURCE: Panoramic Health

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
