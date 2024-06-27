Fabuly AI SAS: Announcing FABULY: A New Free App to Experience Classic Novels and Short Stories With Seamless Synchronization Between Text and Audio

The new Fabuly app offers free access to an extensive library of classic novels and short stories, including renowned works like Arthur Conan Doyle's Sherlock Holmes series, Jack London's The Call of the Wild, or H.G. Wells' The War of the Worlds. Available for iOS and Android, it is already downloaded more than 5,000 times with an impressive rating of 4.6 out of 5 on the Play Store.

LILLE, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2024 / In a market dominated by platforms like Audible, Kindle, and Everand, which primarily focus on contemporary bestsellers, Fabuly emerges as a refreshing alternative, offering free access to distinguished and timeless classic literature, including both novels and short stories.





Fabuly unlocks access to thousands of ebooks and audiobooks, with the text and the audio in sync.





Fabuly sets itself apart with its innovative synchronization feature between text and audio. This allows users to effortlessly switch between reading and listening, or to engage with both modes simultaneously, creating a truly immersive experience.

Providing access to our shared cultural heritage is a cornerstone of Fabuly's mission. Time-honored classics such as Charles Dickens' Oliver Twist, Jules Verne's Around the World in 80 Days, or Mary Shelley's Frankenstein are more than just books-they are pillars of our cultural legacy. Since they are now part of the public domain, these works belong to everyone. Fabuly makes accessing these masterpieces effortless by offering both text and audio formats.

With Fabuly, you'll get to know where everything started. Who were the first vampires to haunt the public's nightmares? What challenges did the famed detective face in the foggy streets of 19th-century London? Which enchanting tales captivated children over a century ago? How did romance and seduction play out among the early 1800s aristocracy? What secrets lie within the original story of time travel?

Within the app, Fabuly provides curated recommendations across a range of literary genres in both short and long forms. Whether you want to listen to a short story like Mark Twain's The War Prayer during your commute or immerse yourself in foundational novels such as Bram Stoker's Dracula on a long, rainy evening, Fabuly caters to your literary cravings in any setting. You can choose anything from our catalog or let yourself be tempted by our recommendations, cherry-picked by the editorial team.

Fabuly is still in its infancy, with more content and new features being added every week. Download the app on the App Store or the Play Store and learn more on the Fabuly website. You can also join the Fabuly Classics Facebook group to discover new releases and provide feedback.

Contact Information

Joseph Lange

CEO

joseph@fabuly.io

SOURCE: Fabuly AI SAS

View the original press release on newswire.com.