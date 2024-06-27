MetLife, Inc.: MetLife Foundation Community Impact Grant Program Opens Application for Second Round of 2024 Funding

As part of the first round of 2024 funding, 47 organizations have been awarded funding

MetLife Foundation announced another request for proposal (RFP) opportunity for its Community Impact Grant Program, which it expanded earlier this year and launched internationally in Asia Pacific. With the support and dedication of MetLife employees in the application review process, the program continues to expand the Foundation's impact and involvement in communities where MetLife has a presence.

After launching an RFP in February of 2024, MetLife Foundation has awarded $805,000 in grants to 47 organizations.

MetLife employee volunteers will once again assist in reviewing the grant applications submitted for MetLife Foundation's latest RFP. The funding will provide immediate assistance to communities across the U.S. impacted by the growing income and wealth divide. For this funding round, applications are open to grassroots organizations in five eligible cities that are addressing the needs of people with low incomes in one of the following counties:

Dallas, TX (Dallas County),

Greenville, SC (Greenville County),

Kansas City, KS (Wyandotte County),

Kansas City, MO (Jackson County) and

Newark, NJ (Essex County).

"This program leverages the dedication and passions of MetLife's employees in helping to advance the Foundation's community commitments," said Tia Hodges, President and CEO of MetLife Foundation and Head of Corporate Giving and Employee Volunteerism at MetLife. "This second round of funding includes new cities where MetLife has a presence to build upon the grants we've already awarded to 85 organizations across 12 cities."

The grant program will support four focus areas and selected recipients will receive programmatic support through grants between $5,000 - $50,000 each in the following focus areas:

Hunger Relief and Nutrition to provide access to healthy food options that address food insecurity, nutrition and healthy eating.

to provide access to healthy food options that address food insecurity, nutrition and healthy eating. Physical and Mental Well-Being to provide access to shelters and affordable housing, social services, mental health and well-being services.

to provide access to shelters and affordable housing, social services, mental health and well-being services. Environmental Sustainability to mitigate the impact of changing weather patterns and improve the environment in local communities.

to mitigate the impact of changing weather patterns and improve the environment in local communities. Quality of Life to increase the accessibility of support for critical needs and services; emergency supplies; and access to recreation, arts and cultural experiences.

The RFP is now open and available on MetLife Foundation's website. The Foundation will accept applications to the Community Impact Grant Program until Wednesday, July 17 at 8:00 p.m. EDT. All organizations who apply will receive a decision on their proposal in September 2024.

For more information on the program, visit www.metlife.org.

About MetLife

At MetLife Foundation, we are committed to driving inclusive economic mobility around the world. We collaborate with nonprofit organizations and provide grants aligned to three strategic focus areas - economic inclusion, financial health and resilient communities - while engaging MetLife employee volunteers to help drive impact. MetLife Foundation was established in 1976 to continue MetLife's long tradition of corporate contributions and community involvement. Since its inception, MetLife Foundation has contributed over $1 billion to strengthen communities where MetLife has a presence. To learn more about MetLife Foundation, visit www.metlife.org.

Contacts:

Olivia Janicelli

(212) 578-3547

olivia.janicelli@metlife.com

courtesy MetLife

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from MetLife, Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: MetLife, Inc.

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/metlife-inc

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: MetLife, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com