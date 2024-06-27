Burnaby, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2024) - The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization ("CIRO"), has requested that Great Eagle Gold Corp. (CSE: GEGC) (OTC Pink: GEGCF) (FSE: GI8) ("Great Eagle") clarify certain information in its press release entitled "OroEx Corp. Pre-Approves Great Eagle Gold's California-Based Cahuilla Gold Project for Tokenization into NatGold Coins" dated June 24, 2024, (the "June 24 Release") in regards to certain geological information and resource statements.

Great Eagle stated in the June 24 Release that "The project boasts 1,420,660 indicated gold resources and 82,487 inferred gold resource, qualifying it for the minting of 584,761 NatGold coins with a gross projected baseline intrinsic coin value exceeding US$560 million." Great Eagle wishes to clarify that the foregoing resource numbers referred to in the June 24 Release are in regards to ounces of gold, as indicated in a current technical report dated March 10, 2021, titled "Amended Technical Report on the Cahuilla Project Gold and Silver Resources, Imperial County, California" prepared by Steven D Craig, C.P.G. as lead author, in compliance with National Instrument 43-101. In addition, the coin calculation is determined by the International NatGold Council standards, with each NatGold Coin representing one certified ounce of gold. The detailed outline of this calculation can be found on the International NatGold Council Website at https://www.natgold.org/about-natgold/faq/, where there is also a detailed summary of this calculation applicable to the Cahuilla Project. The base line intrinsic coin value is then calculated by taking the 584,761 NatGold Coins from above and multiplying them by the baseline intrinsic value of $958/certified ounce after resource ratio exchanges are applied.

About Great Eagle Gold Corp.

Great Eagle Gold Corp. (CSE: GEGC) (OTC Pink: GEGCF) (FSE: GI8), a Canadian public company also listed in the United States and Germany, is the world's premier NatGold miner. Championed by the Geneva-based International NatGold Council, NatGold represents a pioneering fusion of gold's timeless wealth protection, ESG principles, and digital asset innovation. This positions NatGold at the forefront of a super-trend that merges these three global investment trends into one unparalleled real-world asset-backed investment opportunity. NatGold captures gold's intrinsic value via a novel, legislatively supported, ESG-friendly digital mining process instead of traditional physical extraction.

Great Eagle's unique strategy focuses on acquiring NI 43-101 certified gold resources to digitally mine into NatGold coins within the cutting-edge NatGold tokenization and monetization ecosystem, operated by New York-based OroEx Corp. This approach allows Great Eagle to adopt an innovative, ESG-friendly method to monetize gold's intrinsic value. The company's immediate focus is on acquiring tokenization-ready U.S. Patented Land Claims containing NI 43-101 certified gold resources while maintaining an eye on global legislative moves that will make global expansion viable. For more information, visit www.greateaglegold.com.

