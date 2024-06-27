Lachute, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2024) - Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC) (FSE: 7FJ) ("QI Materials", "QIMC" or the "Company"), a leading player in the exploration and development of clean natural hydrogen and high-grade silica, has successfully delivered high-grade silica samples from its four prominent high-grade silica assets to the Pyrogenesis and HPQ's PureVap facility in Montreal. This strategic move marks a significant milestone in QIMC's commitment to advancing the exploration and utilization of high-purity silica for cutting-edge applications.

The silica shipped to HPQ comes mainly from metaquartzites units from the Charlevoix silica property (Zec des Martres sector). The latter has mineralogical, chemical and physical characteristics that are particularly well suited to HPQ silicon's criteria to feed the new HPQ PureVap metallurgical process.

The delivery of these samples will facilitate comprehensive testing and analysis at the state-of-the-art facilities operated by Pyrogenesis and HPQ PureVap. The collaborative efforts aim to explore and optimize the potential of high-grade silica in various technological applications, including advancements fumed silica.

"We are thrilled to announce the delivery of our high-grade silica samples to Pyrogenesis and HPQ's PureVap facility," said John Karagiannidis, President of QIMC. "This collaboration represents a pivotal step forward in our mission to harness the full potential of high-grade silica for next-generation technologies, particularly in the realms of fumed silica production and beyond."

The collaboration between QIMC, Pyrogenesis, and HPQ PureVap underscores a shared commitment to innovation and sustainable technological development. By leveraging our respective expertise and capabilities, our partnership aims to accelerate the development of high-performance silica-based materials and batteries that can drive forward critical advancements in energy efficiency and environmental sustainability.

"We look forward to the insights gained from the testing and discussions with Pyrogenesis and HPQ PureVap," added John Karagiannidis. "Together, we are exploring new frontiers in material science and technology, with a strong focus on enhancing the efficiency and scalability of these projects."

Granting of options

QI Materials Corp. has granted an aggregate of 5,050,000 incentive stock options in accordance with the Company's Stock Option Plan to eligible officers, directors, employees and consultants of QI Materials. The stock options have an exercise price of $0.05 per share for a period of two years. All Options were granted pursuant to the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan (the "Plan") and are subject to the terms of the Plan, the applicable grant agreement and the requirements of the CSE.

About Québec Innovative Materials Corp.

Québec Innovative Materials Corp. is a mineral exploration, and development company dedicated to exploring and harnessing the potential of Canada's abundant resources. With properties in Ontario and Québec, QIMC is focused on specializing in the exploration of white (natural) hydrogen and high-grade silica deposits, QIMC is committed to sustainable practices and innovation. With a focus on environmental stewardship and cutting-edge extraction technology, we aim to unlock the full potential of these materials to drive forward clean energy solutions to power the AI and carbon-neutral economy and contribute to a more sustainable future.

QUÉBEC INNOVATIVE MATERIALS CORP.

John Karagiannidis

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +1 438-401-8271

For further information, please contact:

Email: info@qimaterials.com

