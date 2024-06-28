Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 28.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
CEO im Interview: Große Pläne nach Weltklasse-Entdeckung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
28.06.2024 00:02 Uhr
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SJN Properties: San Diego Businessman Sam Nejabat Appointed to California State University Board of Trustees by Governor Newsom

The Board of Trustees adopts regulations and policies governing the entire CSU system. Board committees have authority over educational policy, finance, campus planning, and facilities, among other areas.

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2024 / Sam Nejabat, Founder and Former President of SJN Properties, was appointed to the California State University Board of Trustees. The appointment was announced by the Governor's office earlier this week. He is also a member of the San Diego Convention Center Corporation Board of Directors and the San Diego County Fair Board of Directors. The 25-member Board of Trustees adopts regulations and policies governing the entire CSU system. Board committees have authority over educational policy, finance, campus planning, and facilities, among other areas. The appointment is considered one of the most coveted appointments made by the Governor. Nejabat replaced Lateefah Simon, who is running to replace Barbara Lee as the East Bay's next Congresswoman.

Sam Nejabat

Sam Nejabat

Nejabat is currently Senior Advisor of Business Affairs for the California Department of Justice under Attorney General Rob Bonta. Prior to joining the DOJ, he built one of the largest real estate companies based in San Diego. The appointment does require Senate confirmation.

Contact Information

Yesenia Hernandez
Marketing Manager
yeseniah@sjnproperties.com

SOURCE: SJN Properties

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.