SJN Properties: San Diego Businessman Sam Nejabat Appointed to California State University Board of Trustees by Governor Newsom

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2024 / Sam Nejabat, Founder and Former President of SJN Properties, was appointed to the California State University Board of Trustees. The appointment was announced by the Governor's office earlier this week. He is also a member of the San Diego Convention Center Corporation Board of Directors and the San Diego County Fair Board of Directors. The 25-member Board of Trustees adopts regulations and policies governing the entire CSU system. Board committees have authority over educational policy, finance, campus planning, and facilities, among other areas. The appointment is considered one of the most coveted appointments made by the Governor. Nejabat replaced Lateefah Simon, who is running to replace Barbara Lee as the East Bay's next Congresswoman.

Nejabat is currently Senior Advisor of Business Affairs for the California Department of Justice under Attorney General Rob Bonta. Prior to joining the DOJ, he built one of the largest real estate companies based in San Diego. The appointment does require Senate confirmation.

