Ilmor Marine Announces Multi-Million Dollar Investment in New State-of-the-Art Facility in Lyon Township, Michigan

LYON TOWNSHIP, MI / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2024 / Ilmor Marine, a leader in advanced marine propulsion systems, announces a multi-million-dollar investment in a new state-of-the-art technology and manufacturing facility in Lyon Township, Michigan. This significant development underscores Ilmor's commitment to innovation and excellence in marine propulsion and system technology.

Paul Ray and Mike Lindberg of Ilmor Marine along with representatives from Penske Corporation, D'Agostini Companies, and Signature Associates in front of the new Ilmor Marine Technology and Manufacturing Center.

The new facility, slated to open in the first quarter of 2025, will house all Ilmor Marine operations, including high-tech manufacturing, engineering, and customer support personnel. This investment represents a major milestone for Ilmor Marine, positioning the company at the forefront of industry advancements and enabling the development of cutting-edge marine propulsion systems.

"Our new manufacturing and technology center is continued evidence of Ilmor's investment in the future of advanced marine propulsion. Since the inception of our marine business, Ilmor has always been dedicated to driving technical advancements and providing our customers with the highest quality marine propulsion systems," said Paul Ray, President at Ilmor. "By centralizing all our operations in Michigan, we will strengthen our manufacturing capabilities, increase and improve our engineering capabilities and help to deliver continuously improving customer support."

The new Lyon Township facility will feature advanced manufacturing technologies and engineering resources, designed to support the development of next-generation marine propulsion systems. Over the next few years, Ilmor Marine operations in Lyon Township are expected to grow, contributing to the local economy and creating high-quality jobs in the region.

"We are excited about the opportunities this new facility will bring," added Mike Lindberg, Vice President at Ilmor Marine. "As we continue to expand our operations, we remain committed to pushing the boundaries of marine technology and setting new standards for the industry."

Ilmor Marine's investment in this new facility reflects the company's strategic vision for growth and innovation, ensuring its leadership position in the marine propulsion industry. The state-of-the-art facility will not only enhance Ilmor's production capabilities but also provide a collaborative environment for engineering and customer support teams to thrive.

About Ilmor:

Ilmor is a globally recognized provider of elite-level racing engines and marine propulsion systems. Ilmor delivers innovative solutions, precision design and manufacturing, and the highest levels of customer support for each one of its products. Today, Ilmor employs more than 130 engineering, assembly, and support personnel and has expanded into several other racing circuits, including NASCAR, ARCA, and other elite racing series worldwide. Ilmor marine propulsion systems are widely utilized across the marine industry, providing the power behind several leading brands. Ilmor customers count on their engines to look like no other, sound like no other, and outperform all others.

Contact Information

Nicholas Matthews

Ilmor Creative Marketing Specialist

matthewsn@ilmor.com

SOURCE: Ilmor Marine

View the original press release on newswire.com.