Phantom Fireworks: Phantom Pooches: Ensuring a Happy Fourth for Pets Everywhere

Phantom Fireworks, the nation's #1 consumer fireworks retailer, recognizes the importance of pet safety and wellbeing to their families, especially during Fourth of July celebrations. While many enjoy fireworks, Phantom recognizes the distress these celebrations can cause pets.

Phantom prioritizes all of its customers' safety, including pets. The company offers a Phantom Pooches line to ensure a safe and enjoyable holiday experience for every family member. The line carries a variety of accessories to calm pets and enhance their Fourth of July safety.

Phantom offers a CBD-infused calming aid, a customer favorite that promotes relaxation, encourages healthy sleep, and reduces pets' stress during fireworks. Moreover, ensuring pets are in a safe place before, during, and after fireworks displays is crucial. Tips to help pets cope with loud noises include distracting them with music or television and closing windows and curtains to reduce noise.

Additionally, the line includes several toys and accessories, many of which light up, allowing customers to play with and locate their animals in the dark of night, especially during fireworks displays. The items are curated to promote safety while maintaining fun, ranging from light-up balls to harnesses, collars, tags, and retractable leashes.

So, say goodbye to upset pets and light up the night with Phantom Pooches. The line can be found at all Phantom's 90 showrooms across the United States.

