Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 28.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
CEO im Interview: Große Pläne nach Weltklasse-Entdeckung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
28.06.2024 00:02 Uhr
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Phantom Fireworks: Phantom Pooches: Ensuring a Happy Fourth for Pets Everywhere

YOUNGSTOWN, OH / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2024 / Phantom Fireworks, the nation's #1 consumer fireworks retailer, recognizes the importance of pet safety and wellbeing to their families, especially during Fourth of July celebrations. While many enjoy fireworks, Phantom recognizes the distress these celebrations can cause pets.

Phantom prioritizes all of its customers' safety, including pets. The company offers a Phantom Pooches line to ensure a safe and enjoyable holiday experience for every family member. The line carries a variety of accessories to calm pets and enhance their Fourth of July safety.

Phantom offers a CBD-infused calming aid, a customer favorite that promotes relaxation, encourages healthy sleep, and reduces pets' stress during fireworks. Moreover, ensuring pets are in a safe place before, during, and after fireworks displays is crucial. Tips to help pets cope with loud noises include distracting them with music or television and closing windows and curtains to reduce noise.

Additionally, the line includes several toys and accessories, many of which light up, allowing customers to play with and locate their animals in the dark of night, especially during fireworks displays. The items are curated to promote safety while maintaining fun, ranging from light-up balls to harnesses, collars, tags, and retractable leashes.

So, say goodbye to upset pets and light up the night with Phantom Pooches. The line can be found at all Phantom's 90 showrooms across the United States.

Customers can find a showroom location near them using Phantom's site: https://fireworks.com/locations

Stay updated on all things Phantom, including promotions and coupons, by following Phantom Fireworks' social media accounts listed below:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/fireworks

Instagram: www.instagram.com/phantomfireworks

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@officialphantomfireworks

Twitter: www.twitter.com/Fireworks

For additional information regarding open stores and this year's shopping process, please visit:

www.fireworks.com

About Phantom Fireworks

Phantom Fireworks, the nation's leading consumer fireworks retailer, operates retail stores across fifteen states. Additionally, it serves as the primary July Fourth product supplier to various retail chains in all states permitting the sale of consumer fireworks. Each state maintains different laws and guidelines that regulate the industry. Phantom has a comprehensive and easily accessible listing of state protocols on its website: https://fireworks.com/safety/state-laws-and-regulations

Contact Information:

Grace Merkel
gmerkel@fireworks.com
234-251-3041

SOURCE: Phantom Fireworks



View the original press release on accesswire.com

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.