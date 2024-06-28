Saskatoon, Saskatchewan--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2024) - MustGrow Biologics Corp. (TSXV: MGRO) (OTCQB: MGROF) (FSE: 0C0) (the "Company" or "MustGrow"), is pleased to announce the results of its 2024 annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on June 27, 2024. At the Meeting, shareholders approved all director nominees listed in the Company's management information circular dated May 28, 2024 were elected as directors of the Company on a vote held by ballot. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Director Vote Type Number of Votes Percentage of Votes Corey Giasson For 9,778,102 99.76% Withheld 23,200 0.24% Colin Bletsky For 9,778,102 99.76% Withheld 23,200 0.24% Brad Munro For 9,777,802 99.76% Withheld 23,500 0.24% Thomas Flow For 9,777,802 99.76% Withheld 23,500 0.24% Matt Kowalski For 9,778,102 99.76% Withheld 23,200 0.24% David Borecky For 9,794,002 99.93% Withheld 7,300 0.07% Laura Westby For 9,798,002 99.76% Withheld 3,300 0.24%

In addition, shareholders approved the reappointment of Ersnt & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company's auditors and authorized the directors of the Company to fix their remuneration, and reapproved the Company's omnibus equity incentive plan (the "Omnibus Plan"). Having received shareholder approval, the Company's Omnibus Plan remains subject to final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.

The formal report on voting results with respect to all matters voted upon at the Meeting will be filed on SEDAR+ under www.sedarplus.ca.

About MustGrow

MustGrow is an agriculture biotech company developing organic biocontrol and biofertility products by harnessing the natural defense mechanism and organic materials of the mustard plant to sustainably protect the global food supply and help farmers feed the world. MustGrow and its leading global partners -- Bayer, Janssen PMP (pharmaceutical division of Johnson & Johnson), Sumitomo Corporation, and Univar Solutions' NexusBioAg -- are developing mustard-based organic solutions for applications in biocontrol to potentially replace harmful synthetic chemicals in preplant soil treatment and weed control, to postharvest disease control and food preservation. Bayer has a commercial agreement to develop and commercialize MustGrow's biocontrol soil applications in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. Concurrently, with new formulations derived from food-grade mustard, the Company is pursuing the adoption and use of its Organic Materials Review Institute (OMRI Listed®) and California's Organic Input Material (OIM) Program registered biofertility product, TerraSanteTM, in key U.S. states including California. Over 150 independent tests have been completed, validating MustGrow's safe and effective approach to crop and food protection and yield enhancements. Pending regulatory approval, MustGrow's patented liquid technologies could be applied through injection, standard drip or spray equipment, improving functionality and performance features. MustGrow has approximately 51.6 million basic common shares issued and outstanding and 54.1 million shares fully diluted. For further details, please visit www.mustgrow.ca.

MustGrow Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect the results, performance or achievements of MustGrow.

Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of MustGrow to differ materially from those discussed in such forward-looking statements, and even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, MustGrow. Important factors that could cause MustGrow's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are described in more detail in MustGrow's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2023 and other continuous disclosure documents filed by MustGrow with the applicable securities regulatory authorities which are available at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are referred to such documents for more detailed information about MustGrow, which is subject to the qualifications, assumptions and notes set forth therein.

