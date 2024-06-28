BlueGrace Energy Bolivia and Mbombo Investment Group Partner to Acquire 80 million Hectares for Sustainable Development in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

BlueGrace Energy Bolivia (BGEB), following the establishment of agreements with prominent companies in Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Guatemala, Peru, Spain, and the United Kingdom, is proud to announce its first agreement on the African continent, specifically with Mbombo Investment Group, a reputable company located in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). This milestone not only signifies BGEB's expansion into these countries but also highlights its growing international presence and commitment to fostering sustainable environmental development across diverse regions.

Julio Montenegro, CEO of BluegGrace Energy Bolivia (BGEB), has indicated that BGEB and Mbombo Investment Group (MIG), a leading Congolese consulting and impact investment firm, are committed to acquiring 80 million hectares for sustainable development projects in a public-private partnership in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

Mbombo Investment Group is eager to support the Congolese government in three key sectors: national education, the environment, and sustainable development through the creation of carbon credits. This collaboration promotes a public-private partnership between the Congolese Environment Agency, Mbombo Investment Group, and BGEB.

Currently, Dr. Louison Mbombo is conducting working sessions with representatives of the Congolese Environment Agency at their offices in Kinshasa-Gombe to finalize the details of this public-private partnership.

Mbombo Investment Group and BlueGrace Energy Bolivia aspire to a partnership for the acquisition and management of 80 million hectares of land for sustainable development projects, which will have a significant impact on the entire population of the DRC and on environmental protection. Furthermore, the company is committed to contributing to the well-being of Congolese citizens by proposing the creation of a Carbon Credit Bank and the construction of schools for the education of Congolese children.

Dr. Louison Mbombo, founder of Mbombo Investment Group, seeks the involvement of the President of the Republic, Félix Tshisekedi, as well as the support of the Ministry of Environment to realize this project, which aims to address the multiple societal challenges that the Democratic Republic of the Congo has been facing for a long time.

According to the CEO of MIG, this partnership will contribute to achieving President Félix Tshisekedi's vision of creating 6 million jobs for young Congolese. It is important to emphasize that this collaboration will generate substantial benefits for the environment and local communities, thus demonstrating the effectiveness and potential of this partnership model.

BGEB's collaborations are focused on empowering impoverished and indigenous communities around the globe through comprehensive social initiatives and sustainability, guided towards universally accepted principles in human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption. By enhancing access to education, healthcare, and infrastructure, BGEB is committed to fostering community development alongside its environmental efforts. This integrated approach, which marries environmental conservation with the transition to clean energy and community empowerment, establishes BGEB as a frontrunner in both ecological preservation and clean energy innovation which underscores the ongoing importance of the partnership as it strives towards a sustainable and carbon-neutral future, serving as a compelling example of what collective action and innovation can accomplish.

As a registered issuer and observer of sustainable financial instruments with the Capital Market Association (ICMA) and recognized by the United Nations Global Compact, BGEB prioritizes authenticity and sustainability, ensuring the integrity of its carbon credits. In that regard, BlueGrace Energy Bolivia, in partnership with MAXIMANCE 2030 LTD, has secured the approval of ISIN UK.BG.MAX 785.985257 which facilitates the support of Forest Conservation Projects through equities, prioritizing due diligence to uphold the integrity of the carbon credits issued by the company.

In recent months, BLUEGRACE ENERGY BOLIVIA has forged agreements with various global companies, including APRISCO ENERGY INDUSTRIES S.L., a Spain-based company dedicated to a fair and sustainable energy transition; PH Plus, a prominent leader in alkaline water production and distribution in the United States; Healthy Grains S.A., a Guatemalan producer and exporter of nutrient-rich Seeds Like Hemp, Chia, and Flaxseed, and FRIGORIFICOS KOBEFOODS (KFK) a leading Peruvian entity championing the vegan movement in South America. These collaborations are expected to make substantial contributions toward achieving the sustainable development goals set for 2030.

Mr. Julio Montenegro, indicated that BGEB's dedication to sustainability is evident in its commitment to conserving 20.5 million acres of the Amazon Rainforest and aligning with the UN's Global Compact. Utilizing advanced technology for carbon credit quantification, this initiative significantly contributes to global climate goals.

BGEB's journey inspires us all to take action, as together, we can address climate change and protect our planet for future generations.

About BlueGrace Energy Bolivia:

BlueGrace Energy Bolivia (BGEB), a global consortium of experts in diverse areas, is committed to advancing the transition to a net-zero future in response to climate change challenges. Boasting decades of experience, our team is pioneering 21st-century energy transition projects. Grounded in professional expertise and unwavering integrity, we aim to create genuine value for business and society

About Mbombo Investment Group

Mbombo Investment Group (MIG) is a leading consulting and impact investment firm that manages alternative asset classes, global markets, and a private investments portal. The company supports global decision-makers with business intelligence to help them achieve their investment goals. It has a network of investors from the US, EU, Israel, Brazil, and African countries, providing them with updated global business information. The group's portfolio includes investments in agriculture, energy, IT, telecommunications, health, non-profit, real estate, and more. It also operates a real estate service, a travel agency, and an education advisory service, offering comprehensive solutions to its clients.

