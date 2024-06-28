Yard Force is proud to unveil the 100W Portable Solar Panel LX SPP10, a highly efficient and versatile solar charger designed to provide optimal power supply in conjunction with Yard Force Power Stations. Perfect for outdoor activities and emergency power needs, the LX SPP10 ensures reliable and eco-friendly energy wherever you go. The Yard Force 100W Portable Solar Panel is now available for purchase on Amazon.de here.

Key Features of the Yard Force 100W Portable Solar Panel LX SPP10:

Mobile Power Supply: Specifically designed to maximize performance when paired with Yard Force Power Stations, the 100W solar panel boasts an impressive efficiency rate of 23.5% and 95% transparency for efficient conversion of solar energy into electrical power.

Specifically designed to maximize performance when paired with Yard Force Power Stations, the 100W solar panel boasts an impressive efficiency rate of 23.5% and 95% transparency for efficient conversion of solar energy into electrical power. Waterproof Design: With its seamless construction, the Yard Force 100W Solar Panel is waterproof, making it perfect for all outdoor activities. Whether camping, hiking, or in an emergency situation, this solar panel ensures a continuous power supply in any weather.

With its seamless construction, the Yard Force 100W Solar Panel is waterproof, making it perfect for all outdoor activities. Whether camping, hiking, or in an emergency situation, this solar panel ensures a continuous power supply in any weather. Protection and Flexibility: The included carrying case with a handle protects the solar panel during transport. Adjustable stands allow for flexible positioning, and the panel can be connected with additional solar panels for increased power.

The included carrying case with a handle protects the solar panel during transport. Adjustable stands allow for flexible positioning, and the panel can be connected with additional solar panels for increased power. Intelligent Technology: Equipped with various outputs 1 65W PD, 1 18W USB-A QC, 1 12W USB-A, and 1 19.5V DC5521 the Yard Force 100W Solar Panel is compatible with Yard Force Power Stations. It includes an intelligent IC chip that recognizes connected devices, maximizes charging speed, and protects against overcharging and overloading.

Equipped with various outputs 1 65W PD, 1 18W USB-A QC, 1 12W USB-A, and 1 19.5V DC5521 the Yard Force 100W Solar Panel is compatible with Yard Force Power Stations. It includes an intelligent IC chip that recognizes connected devices, maximizes charging speed, and protects against overcharging and overloading. Perfect Compatibility: Ideal for use with Yard Force Power Stations LX PS300, LX PS600, and LX PS1200, the 100W solar panel enables autonomous power supply during outdoor activities, ensuring you stay connected and powered up.

Customer Popularity in Germany:

The Yard Force 100W Portable Solar Panel LX SPP10 has quickly gained popularity in the German market for its reliability and efficiency. Available for purchase on Amazon.de, this solar panel continues to receive positive reviews and high demand from satisfied customers.

For more information and to purchase the Yard Force 100W Portable Solar Panel, visit Amazon.de.

About Yard Force:

Yard Force is a global leader in innovative garden tools and outdoor power equipment. Known for our dedication to quality, performance, and customer satisfaction, we strive to enhance the outdoor experience with our cutting-edge products. Yard Force is committed to delivering reliable and efficient solutions that meet the diverse needs of our customers.

