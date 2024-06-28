Natalia Vodianova Invests in Swiss Beauty and Longevity Brand NIANCE

ZURICH, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Swiss Health & bioBeauty AG, owner of the prestigious beauty and longevity brand NIANCE, announces that internationally renowned supermodel, philanthropist, and investor Natalia Vodianova has become one of the key shareholders of NIANCE. This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone in the brand's journey towards global prominence.

About NIANCE

NIANCE is a Zurich-based luxury skincare and nutritional supplement brand, Switzerland's best-kept secret in beauty and longevity. Celebrated for its groundbreaking biotechnology, FERNESSE, this technology enables the release of the full Triple-Biotic power (prebiotics, probiotics, and postbiotics) of its active ingredients, significantly increasing the bioavailability of nutrients. By addressing the root cause of aging, NIANCE combines the finest natural ingredients from the Swiss Alps with cutting-edge Swiss biotech advancements to promote rejuvenation and healthy aging.

Natalia Vodianova's Connection with NIANCE

Natalia Vodianova shares her personal journey with NIANCE:

"In early 2021, I was introduced to NIANCE and immediately felt a deep connection with its philosophy and products. NIANCE stands out from the hundreds of skincare products I have tried. Being active in modeling, social activities, and traveling, my skin is constantly stressed by makeup, lights, and pollutants. The NIANCE products help me restore a glowing skin and overall health vitality.

The NIANCE Premium Glacier Facial Cream, with its unapologetically luxurious, highly effective and clean formula, has become a staple in my skincare routine. My skin feels hydrated, firm, glowing and visibly more youthful.

Equally impressive is the GENR8® Biotic Supplements VITALITY, which boosts my energy levels, supports gut health, and enhances overall well-being.

I strongly believe in gut health - a healthy gut leads to a healthy body, as nearly 80% of our immunity is located in the gut. That's why NIANCE always addresses issues of beauty and longevity at the root cause."

CEO's Comments

Marnix Ettema, CEO of NIANCE, emphasizes the brand's core values: "Our growth is driven by heavy investment in innovation and the quality of our products, garnering a loyal customer base globally. Despite minimal marketing, NIANCE is now present in about 30 countries, with an exceptionally high repeat purchase rate of 71% online. Our clients include doctors, celebrities, and high-profile individuals who endorse our products genuinely and unpaid."

