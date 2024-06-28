WESTBOURNE SCHOOL WINS THREE PRESTIGIOUS PEARSON NATIONAL TEACHING AWARDS

PENARTH, Wales, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Penarth's Westbourne School has been recognised from thousands of nominees to win not one, but three Pearson National Teaching Awards. The hugely prestigious awards are run by The Teaching Awards Trust to celebrate the finest, most innovative educators across the UK.

The trailblazing school has won a coveted Silver Award for Early Years Team of the Year 2024, in addition to bronze for:

Digital Innovator of the Year 2024 for Mr Stuart Ayres, Digital Director

Headteacher of the Year 2024 for Miss Joanne Chinnock.

These wins highlight the remarkable impact the exceptional teaching and leadership at Westbourne has on students aged 2-18, nurturing them to achieve their academic and personal best, ultimately progressing to the world's most outstanding universities including Oxbridge and the Ivy League. The multi award-winning school has been named "one of the most consistently high-achieving independent schools in Britain" (Sunday Times), and was IB School of the Year.

Westbourne's Early Years Team, covering Little Westbourne Nursery to Y2, is now in line for the distinguished Gold Award. Rated Excellent by CIW, Little Westbourne Nursery benefits from an outstanding team, offering a 4:1 toddler-to-staff ratio and a bespoke development plan for every child.

Michael Morpurgo, President of the Teaching Awards Trust, said:"The work and devotion of all of those who play a role in educating young people is phenomenal. Not only do they play a vital role in shaping minds inside the classroom, often they continue to encourage, support, motivate and inspire beyond."

Head of Westbourne School and Winner of Headteacher of the Year Bronze, Miss Joanne Chinnock,said:

"To be recognised in three categories in the most esteemed education awards in the UK is fantastic.

"Our students are happy, healthy, vivacious young learners with a palpable curiosity about the world. Our nurturing team guides and inspires them at every step.

"Alongside this, Westbourne's reputation for cutting-edge learning continues to flourish. Our technology-forward approach benefits our UK students directly, enabling link-ups with our global schools and preparing them for a future in which digital proficiency is paramount."

An innovative use of AI-assisted learning and virtual reality has transformed the learning experience for Westbourne students. The school's pioneering global classroom model links students and teachers globally, in real time, allowing them to share ideas and work together as if in the same room.

