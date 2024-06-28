The Bulgarian Ministry of Energy is readying to launch a tender on September 2 and provide Capex support for the construction and commissioning of 3 GWh of standalone energy storage facilities. The public call is for projects equal to or greater than 10 MW with at least two hours of storage capacity, which will be primarily used in the frequency regulation markets. From pv magazine ESS News site he Bulgarian Ministry of Energy has initiated public consultations on a tender to build infrastructure for storing electricity from renewable energy sources. The procurement procedure, named RESTORE, will ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...