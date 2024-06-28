The Generali Group company has signed an agreement to acquire a minority share of Enel Libra Flexsys, which aims to roll out 1. 7 GW of battery energy storage projects in Italy. "Revenues are fully contracted for 15 years through capacity agreements with Enel as well as capacity payments from Enel that are backed by Terna, Italy's transmission system operator," Sosteneo says. From pv magazine ESS News site Sosteneo, part of the Generali Investments ecosystem, has closed the financing contracts of an agreement with Enel for the acquisition of 49% of the share capital of Enel Libra Flexsys. The ...

