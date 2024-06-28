Bisichi Plc - Appointment of Non-executive Director

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 28

28 June 2024

Bisichi PLC

Appointment of Non-executive Director

Bisichi PLC ("Bisichi") is pleased to announce that Clement Robin Parish has been appointed to its Board as an Independent Non-executive Director. The appointment will take effect from 1stJuly 2024.

After studying at Oxford, Robin has accumulated over 50 years' experience in the investment trading industry, including over 10 years as Chairman and Managing Director of El Oro Ltd, a former listed investment trading company specialising in mineral exploration, mining, and industrial related activities. Robin also held roles as Managing Director and Chairman of The Exploration Company PLC and El Oro Mining and Exploration Co. PLC, prior to their merger to become El Oro Ltd.

Andrew Heller, Executive Chairman, said: "Robin's valuable experience in management, mining and the investment trading industry, makes him an excellent addition to the Board. Robin's knowledge and experience will bring a new perspective to the Group's strategy of growing the company's existing and future spread of business interests and investments. We are delighted to welcome Robin to Bisichi."

There are no further disclosures required for the purposes of Listing Rule 9.6.13.

For further information, please contact:

Garrett Casey

Director and Secretary

Bisichi PLC

Tel: 020 7415 5000

