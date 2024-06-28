Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 28.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
CEO im Interview: Große Pläne nach Weltklasse-Entdeckung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DNAT | ISIN: IM00BYYPQX37 | Ticker-Symbol: K4H
Stuttgart
28.06.24
08:00 Uhr
0,710 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KR1 PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KR1 PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
28.06.2024 08:06 Uhr
16 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KR1 Plc - Unaudited Net Asset Value Update (May 2024)

KR1 Plc - Unaudited Net Asset Value Update (May 2024)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 28

Friday, 28 June 2024

KR1 plc

("KR1" or the "Company")

Unaudited Net Asset Value Update

KR1 plc (KR1:ASE), a leading digital asset investment company, is pleased to announce its unaudited net asset value ("NAV") as at 31 May 2024.

Net Asset Value: £188,186,207

NAV per share: 106.32 p

GBP/USD rate: 1.2737

Income from digital assets (*): £1,165,171

Positions (Top 10) by fair value:

Asset GBP equivalent % of portfolio

Celestia ("TIA") £62,109,304 33.00%

Polkadot ("DOT") £26,193,175 13.92%

Lido ("LDO") £23,888,594 12.69%

Lido Staked ETH ("stETH") £15,848,244 8.42%

Cosmos ("ATOM") £11,692,110 6.21%

Nexus Mutual ("NXM") (**) £7,170,357 3.81%

Zee Prime II £6,629,903 3.52%

Astar ("ASTR") £4,595,130 2.44%

Moonbeam ("GLMR") £3,709,055 1.97%

Rocket Pool ("RPL") £3,441,389 1.83%


(*) For the purposes of KR1's monthly unaudited NAV update, 'Income from digital assets' is defined as the aggregate income from staking rewards for the relevant monthly period and excludes any other forms of income.

(**) For the purposes of asset valuation, the fair value of NXM is established according to the price of Wrapped NXM ("wNXM").

--ENDS--

For further information please contact:

KR1 plc

George McDonaugh

Keld van Schreven

Phone: +44 (0)1624 630 630

Email: investors@KR1.io

Peterhouse Capital Limited (Aquis Corporate Adviser)

Mark Anwyl

Phone: +44 (0)20 7469 0930

Email: info@peterhousecap.com

SEC Newgate (Financial Communications)

Bob Huxford

Ian Silvera

Atif Nawaz

Phone: +44 (0)20 3757 6882

Email: KR1@secnewgate.co.uk

About KR1 plc

KR1 plc is a leading digital asset investment company supporting early-stage decentralised and open source blockchain projects. Founded in 2016 and publicly traded in London on the Aquis Growth Market (KR1:ASE), KR1 has one of the longest and most successful track records of investment in the digital assets space by investing in decentralised platforms and protocols that are emerging to form new financial and internet infrastructures.

www.KR1.io

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).


KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.