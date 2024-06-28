Anzeige
28.06.2024 08:06 Uhr
St Mark Homes Plc - Notice of AGM

St Mark Homes Plc - Notice of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 28

28 June 2024

St Mark Homes Plc

('SMH' or "the Company')

Notice of AGM

St Mark Homes Plc (AQSE: SMAP), the housebuilder operating mainly in London and the South of England, confirms that it will hold its Annual General Meeting at 11 am at 1 Railshead Road, Old Isleworth, St Margarets TW7 7EP on 31 July 2024.

The Annual Report, Notice of AGM and Form of Proxy are being posted to shareholders.

- Ends -

For further information, please contact:

St Mark Homes Plc

Sean Ryan, Finance Director

Tel: +44 (0) 20 8903 2442

seanryan@stmarkhomes.com

Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Ltd, AQSE Growth Market Exchange Corporate Adviser

Nick Michaels/Maya Klein Wassink

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7309 2203

www.alfredhenry.com


