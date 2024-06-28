St Mark Homes Plc - Notice of AGM

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 28

28 June 2024

St Mark Homes Plc

('SMH' or "the Company')

Notice of AGM

St Mark Homes Plc (AQSE: SMAP), the housebuilder operating mainly in London and the South of England, confirms that it will hold its Annual General Meeting at 11 am at 1 Railshead Road, Old Isleworth, St Margarets TW7 7EP on 31 July 2024.

The Annual Report, Notice of AGM and Form of Proxy are being posted to shareholders.

