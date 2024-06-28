Yard Force is excited to announce the launch of the 21W Portable Solar Charger, a revolutionary device designed to provide reliable and efficient power for all your USB devices, whether you are indoors or outdoors. This innovative product combines the functionality of a powerful 13000 mAh power bank with high-efficiency solar panels, offering a seamless and eco-friendly solution for all your charging needs. The Yard Force 21W Portable Solar Charger is now available for purchase on Amazon.de here.

Key Features of the Yard Force 21W Portable Solar Charger:

Evolutionary Dual Functionality: The Yard Force 21W combines a robust 13000 mAh power bank with efficient solar cells to ensure continuous power supply. Whether indoors or outdoors, you can rely on this device for all your power needs, eliminating the hassle of carrying multiple gadgets.

Unlimited Solar Energy: Equipped with industry-leading solar cells, this charger converts up to 24% of sunlight into energy, ensuring your power bank is always charged. Experience true freedom from electrical outlets perfect for any adventure.

Dual High-Speed USB Charging: Featuring two high-speed USB ports, the LX PB21 can simultaneously charge two devices with a total output of 5V/3A. Enjoy fast and efficient charging for your smartphones, tablets, and more.

Built for Durability: Designed to withstand the elements, this weather-resistant power bank is perfect for camping, hiking, fishing, and traveling. Trust the LX PB21 to keep you connected in all conditions.

Customer Satisfaction Guarantee: Join thousands of satisfied customers who have chosen an eco-friendly power solution. Enjoy reliable energy and peace of mind with the Yard Force 21W Portable Solar Charger.

Availability and Purchase:

The Yard Force 21W Portable Solar Charger is available for purchase on Amazon.de. To learn more and place your order, visit Amazon.de.

About Yard Force:

Yard Force is a global leader in innovative garden tools and outdoor power equipment. Known for our dedication to quality, performance, and customer satisfaction, we strive to enhance the outdoor experience with our cutting-edge products. Yard Force is committed to delivering reliable and efficient solutions that meet the diverse needs of our customers.

