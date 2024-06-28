Globe Teleservices Pte Ltd: Globe Teleservices Wins Best Voice/Data Service Innovation Award at CC - Global Awards 2024, Berlin

SINGAPORE, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Globe Teleservices Pte. Ltd. (GTS), a leading provider of international voice and A2P SMS services, has been honored with the Best Voice/Data Service Innovation award at the CC - Global Awards 2024, Berlin. This recognition reflects GTS's commitment to delivering secure international direct dialling services (IDD), connecting businesses with their customers worldwide.

As the telecommunications industry navigates the challenges posed by Over-the-Top (OTT) players, GTS is at the forefront of innovation, enabling Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) to secure and grow their revenue streams. Services offered by OTT platforms have significantly impacted MNO revenues. GTS's award-winning services provide a crucial solution to this problem.

In this era dominated by OTT services, traditional calling has seen a decline, leading to revenue losses for MNOs. GTS's strategic corridor deals and innovative offerings have emerged as an effective countermeasure. By facilitating direct communication channels between countries, it ensures that operators can offer high-quality, reliable and robust calling services that compete with OTT offerings.

Corridor deals are vital in today's telecommunication landscape. They enable MNOs to ensure uninterrupted and high-quality international calls. This strategic approach not only protects MNO revenue but also enhances the user experience, by providing secure and dependable communication options.

GTS's growth can be attributed to its innovative approach and commitment to enabling innovations ei in telecom. By focusing on creating robust corridor deals, it helps MNOs regain control over their revenue streams.

This accolade is a testament to its ability to adapt and innovate in a rapidly changing industry. By bridging the gap between countries and providing reliable, secure communication services, GTS is not only helping MNOs protect their revenue but also driving the future of global telecommunications.

About Globe Teleservices

Globe Teleservices is a Singapore-based telecom conglomerate with a global presence, having offices in the USA, Tanzania, Ghana, India, Malaysia, and Hong Kong. The company specializes in transformative solutions that enable businesses to establish seamless global connectivity. It provides niche next-gen solutions in A2P monetization, omnichannel messaging, anti-fraud & cloud services. GTS collaborates closely with top-tier mobile operators and regulators globally to digitize services and emphasize revenue assurance. Notable accolades include the Best Voice/Data Service Innovation Award at CC - Global Awards 2024, Berlin; ranking among the High-Growth Companies in Asia-Pacific 2024 by FT & Statista and many more.

