Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 28.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Die Ruhe vor dem Sturm... Warum Sie genau jetzt zugreifen sollten?!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Stuttgart
28.06.24
09:01 Uhr
1,602 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,6001,65010:15
Dow Jones News
28.06.2024 08:31 Uhr
155 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Notice of H1 2024 Trading Update

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Notice of H1 2024 Trading Update 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Notice of H1 2024 Trading Update 
28-Jun-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Cairn Homes plc 
 
Notice of H1 2024 Trading Update 
 
Dublin/London, 28 June 2024: Cairn Homes plc ("Cairn", "the Company" or "the Group") (Euronext Dublin: C5H / LSE: CRN), 
will issue a trading update for the six months ended 30 June 2024 on Wednesday, 3 July 2024. 
 
 
                                                     -ENDS- 
 
 
For further information, contact: 
 
Cairn Homes plc         +353 1 696 4600 
Richard Ball, Chief Financial Officer 
Stephen Kane, Director of Corporate Finance & Investor Relations 
 
Drury Communications         +353 1 260 5000 
Billy Murphy 
Claire Fox 
Morwenna Rice 
 
 
Notes to Editors 
Cairn Homes plc ("Cairn") is an Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively priced, sustainable 
new homes and communities in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process. We 
strive to provide an unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home 
is expertly designed, with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities thrive. Cairn owns a 
c.16,300 unit landbank across 35 residential development sites, over 90% of which are located in the Greater Dublin 
Area ("GDA") with excellent public transport and infrastructure links 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: NOR 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  330761 
EQS News ID:  1935155 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1935155&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 28, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.