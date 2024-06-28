DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Notice of H1 2024 Trading Update

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Notice of H1 2024 Trading Update 28-Jun-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cairn Homes plc Notice of H1 2024 Trading Update Dublin/London, 28 June 2024: Cairn Homes plc ("Cairn", "the Company" or "the Group") (Euronext Dublin: C5H / LSE: CRN), will issue a trading update for the six months ended 30 June 2024 on Wednesday, 3 July 2024. -ENDS- For further information, contact: Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600 Richard Ball, Chief Financial Officer Stephen Kane, Director of Corporate Finance & Investor Relations Drury Communications +353 1 260 5000 Billy Murphy Claire Fox Morwenna Rice Notes to Editors Cairn Homes plc ("Cairn") is an Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively priced, sustainable new homes and communities in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process. We strive to provide an unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is expertly designed, with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities thrive. Cairn owns a c.16,300 unit landbank across 35 residential development sites, over 90% of which are located in the Greater Dublin Area ("GDA") with excellent public transport and infrastructure links =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: NOR TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 330761 EQS News ID: 1935155 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1935155&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 28, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)