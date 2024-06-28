Anzeige
WKN: A0B6R5 | ISIN: LT0000109274
28.06.24
0,119 Euro
-0,001
-0,83 %
GlobeNewswire
28.06.2024 08:46 Uhr
AB Snaige shares will be removed from the Baltic Secondary List

On June 27, 2024 Nasdaq Vilnius decided to remove AB Saige shares from the
Secondary List. Taking into account distribution of the financial instruments
among the investors and possible effect of the removal from the trading list on
interests of investors the shares of AB Snaige will be removed on November 1,
2024 (the last trading day on the Baltic Secondary list of AB Snaige shares
will be on October 31, 2024). 

These financial instruments will be removed from the Secondary List at the
request of the Issuer following the provisions of item 20.3 of the Nasdaq
Vilnius Listing rules. 

The General Meeting of the AB Snaige shareholders held on April 15, 2024,
adopted decisions to delist the shares issued by AB Snaige from trading on the
regulated market of AB Nasdaq Vilnius and to stop offering them to the public. 

An official offer to buy back the shares of AB Snaige was implemented in the
period from May 20, 2024 to June 3, 2024. 





© 2024 GlobeNewswire
