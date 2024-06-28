AB Snaige shares will be removed from the Baltic Secondary List

On June 27, 2024 Nasdaq Vilnius decided to remove AB Saige shares from the Secondary List. Taking into account distribution of the financial instruments among the investors and possible effect of the removal from the trading list on interests of investors the shares of AB Snaige will be removed on November 1, 2024 (the last trading day on the Baltic Secondary list of AB Snaige shares will be on October 31, 2024). These financial instruments will be removed from the Secondary List at the request of the Issuer following the provisions of item 20.3 of the Nasdaq Vilnius Listing rules. The General Meeting of the AB Snaige shareholders held on April 15, 2024, adopted decisions to delist the shares issued by AB Snaige from trading on the regulated market of AB Nasdaq Vilnius and to stop offering them to the public. An official offer to buy back the shares of AB Snaige was implemented in the period from May 20, 2024 to June 3, 2024. Nasdaq Vilnius +370 5253 1459 vilnius@nasdaq.com www.nasdaqbaltic.com