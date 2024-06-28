Anzeige
Freitag, 28.06.2024
WKN: A0B6TR | ISIN: LT0000102279
Frankfurt
28.06.24
08:04 Uhr
13,600 Euro
+0,400
+3,03 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
GlobeNewswire
28.06.2024 08:58 Uhr
Listing of Invalda INVL UAB bonds on the Baltic Bond List

Nasdaq Vilnius decided on June 27, 2024 to list the bonds of Invalda INVL AB on
the Bond List on July 1, 2024 at the request of the Company. 

 Additional info on the Bonds:

Issuer's name           Invalda INVL AB             
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Issuer's short name        IVL                   
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code             LT0000409229               
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Securities issue date       14.06.2024                
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Securities maturity date     14.06.2027                
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Total nominal value of the issue 10 000 000 EUR              
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Bonds nominal value        1 000 EUR                
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Rate of interest         7%                    
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook short name       IVLB070027A               
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Interest payment dates      twice per year on December 14 and June 14
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Market              Nasdaq Vilnius              
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Trading list           Bond list                
---------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Prospectus of the Company and the Final Terms of the Bonds are enclosed as
attachments. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 5253 1459
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

© 2024 GlobeNewswire
