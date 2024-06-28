Listing of Invalda INVL UAB bonds on the Baltic Bond List

Nasdaq Vilnius decided on June 27, 2024 to list the bonds of Invalda INVL AB on the Bond List on July 1, 2024 at the request of the Company. Additional info on the Bonds: Issuer's name Invalda INVL AB --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer's short name IVL --------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code LT0000409229 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Securities issue date 14.06.2024 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Securities maturity date 14.06.2027 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total nominal value of the issue 10 000 000 EUR --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Bonds nominal value 1 000 EUR --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Rate of interest 7% --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook short name IVLB070027A --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Interest payment dates twice per year on December 14 and June 14 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market Nasdaq Vilnius --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading list Bond list --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Prospectus of the Company and the Final Terms of the Bonds are enclosed as attachments. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5253 1459 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1231048