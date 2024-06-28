Solar Energy Corp. of India (SECI) has started accepting proposals to set up 1 GW/2 GWh of standalone battery energy storage systems (BESS) connected to India's interstate transmission system (ISTS). Bidding closes on Aug. 5. From pv magazine India SECI has started accepting proposals to set up 1 GW/2 GWh of ISTS-connected standalone BESS. It will enter into a battery energy storage purchase agreement (BESPA) with the successful bidders. Developers selected by SECI will set up the BESS on a build-own-operate basis at specified locations. A single developer can bid for a minimum cumulative project ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...