WKN: A2AP32 | ISIN: US74366E1029 | Ticker-Symbol: PGF
Berlin
28.06.24
09:50 Uhr
32,800 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
PR Newswire
27.06.2024 23:45 Uhr
20 Leser
S&P Dow Jones Indices: Protagonist Therapeutics Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASD: PTGX) will replace Encore Wire Corp. (NASD: WIRE) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, July 3. S&P Europe 350 constituent Prysmian SpA (MTAA: PRY) is acquiring Encore Wire in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

July 3, 2024

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Protagonist Therapeutics

PTGX

Health Care


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Encore Wire

WIRE

Industrials

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
 [email protected]

Media Inquiries
 [email protected]

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.