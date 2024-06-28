A global team of researchers - lead by Monash University in Melbourne, Australia - says it has made a breakthrough that could make perovskite solar cells more reliable and efficient. From pv magazine Australia Fifteen researchers from Monash University, the University of Oxford, United Kingdom, and the City University of Hong Kong claim to have made a breakthrough to improve the reliability and efficiency of perovskite solar cells (PSC). A new paper in Nature, "Water and heat activated dynamic passivation for perovskite photovoltaics," reveals a novel strategy to enhance the stability and performance ...

