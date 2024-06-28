Researchers in China have developed a floating structure for offshore PV that reportedly offers improved stability and dynamic responses compared to conventional semi-submerged floating designs. The floating structure consists of pontoon-truss platform composed of four pontoons and a steel truss connected by soft ropes. A group of researchers at the Shanghai Jiao Tong University in China has developed a new floating structure for offshore floating PV that reportedly offers a series of advantages compared to conventional semi-submersible structures. "We proposed a new concept for the offshore floating ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...