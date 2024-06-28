According to a new survey, 91% of respondents support the expansion of renewable energy sources in Jordan. Strategic interests of geopolitical actors, in particular the US, are seen as hindering the country's energy transition, however. A household survey conducted by Germany's Research Institute for Sustainability - Helmholtz Centre Potsdam (RIFS) has found that people in Jordan overwhelmingly want an energy transition, with 91 percent of respondents expressing support for an expansion of renewable energy sources in the country. Jordan has outstanding potential for renewable energy generation ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...