Evulpo Wins Top Global Honor in Formal Education, Recognized for Outstanding Support with School Subjects

LONDON, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Evulpo, a leading company in the ed-tech industry, is thrilled to announce that it has been honored with the prestigious Formal Education (K12) award at the 2024 EdTechX Awards.

The EdTechX Awards celebrate organizations that drive positive change in education, preparing students for success in an increasingly digital world. Evulpo's recognition in the Formal Education (K12) category underscores its leadership and commitment to transforming education through technology, making significant contributions to K12 education with innovative approaches and its dedication to helping with school subjects.

"In a fierce competition for this award, with 17 finalists, evulpo emerged as the sole winner," said IBIS Capital, operator of the EdTechX Awards. "Its sustained business growth in making private tutoring accessible to all has set a benchmark in the industry."

Evulpo supports K12 students with personalised learning paths, stress-free learning through bite-sized content, and an interactive, engaging environment designed to boost educational outcomes and study motivation. The company's commitment to excellence and promoting educational equity has positioned it as a leader in the EdTech sector.

"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the organisers of the EdTechX Awards and our dedicated team at evulpo for their hard work," said Dr. Christian Marty, CEO and co-founder of evulpo. "This award highlights our dedication to providing high-quality educational resources, helping students globally with homework completion, exam preparation, and understanding core school subjects through enjoyable learning experiences.

"Excellent tutoring should not be a privilege of a few," explains Dr. Christian Marty. "It must be accessible to many, especially at a time when countless countries are failing to reduce inequality of opportunity in education. Our goal is simple: to provide the best tutoring experience in the world at a price that practically every family can afford."

For more information, please visit evulpo website.

About evulpo

Evulpo was founded in Zurich in 2020 by historian Dr. Christian Marty, engineer Manuel Kant, and economist Jonas Fehlmann. The company has set itself the goal of democratising access to tutoring. After raising 2.3 million francs in the angel round (2021), the EdTech company secured 7.7 million francs in the seed round (2022). At the end of 2023, it also received approximately 2.4 million Swiss francs in the form of a convertible loan.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/evulpo-wins-top-global-honor-in-formal-education-recognized-for-outstanding-support-with-school-subjects-302185575.html