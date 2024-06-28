In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, provides a quick look at the main price trends in the global PV industry. The Chinese Module Marker (CMM), the OPIS benchmark assessment for TOPCon modules from China was assessed at $0. 100/W, down $0. 005/W week-to-week. Mono PERC module prices were assessed at $0. 090/W, down $0. 005/W from the previous week. The new record lows for both prices according to OPIS data comes as market activity remains subdued on low demand. Module makers have reduced prices in a bid to secure new orders and maintain cash flow with tradable indications ...

