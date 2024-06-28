In a new weekly update for pv magazine, Solcast, a DNV company, reports that summer weather and a heat dome have brought increased irradiance to both US coasts. As a result, much of the continental United States saw irradiance moderately above average, 5-10% above historical June averages, with the increase most notable along the East Coast. Summer weather and a heat dome have brought increased irradiance to both US coasts, with the strongest impact in the North East, while New Mexico and regions through the midwest experienced below-average irradiance due to increased cloud cover and atmospheric ...

