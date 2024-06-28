Anzeige
PR Newswire
28.06.2024 11:06 Uhr
166 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Elwood Technologies: Elwood's Platform Named "Technology of the Year" by Hedgeweek

LONDON, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elwood Technologies LLP ("Elwood"), a leading provider of institutional-grade technology for accessing digital asset exchanges and liquidity venues, today announced that its end-to-end execution and portfolio management software has been named "Technology of the Year - Overall" at Hedgeweek's 2024 Global Digital Assets Awards. This is the second consecutive Hedgeweek Global Digital Assets award for Elwood after last year being recognised as "Best Execution and Trading Solution."

Elwood logo

Held at a ceremony last evening in London, the annual Hedgeweek Global Digital Assets Awards recognize excellence among both fund managers and their service providers. Voting is conducted on a peer-to-peer basis, where hedge fund managers and service providers vote for shortlisted partners they have worked with.

Chris Lawn, CEO, Elwood, said: "We're honoured to win the Hedgeweek award for Overall Technology of the Year. As a SaaS infrastructure provider, this prestigious recognition highlights our team's dedication and innovation towards building advanced end-to-end EMS and PMS solutions for the digital asset industry that solves real-world problems. Huge thanks to the entire Elwood family, our clients and partners for making this possible."

The award is the latest third-party validation of the firm's technology platform. Elwood's Execution Management System provides clients with advanced tools for accessing liquidity across global crypto exchanges and liquidity venues; whilst the Portfolio and Risk Management System provides real time PnL, analytics, risk metrics, trade reconciliation, collateral monitoring, margin alerting and scenario analysis through a simple and intuitive platform that is accessible via API or UI.

Established in 2021, Elwood is backed by some of the industry's prominent global financial firms, including Dawn Capital, Goldman Sachs, Barclays, Chimera Capital, Citi, CommerzVentures, DCG, Flow Traders, Galaxy Digital, HashKey and Two Sigma.

About Elwood

Elwood is an established, global fintech building digital assets infrastructure for institutional investors. Its seamless end-to-end SaaS platform connects to global crypto exchanges and liquidity providers and delivers execution and portfolio analytics functionality with advanced risk management tools for digital asset markets. Built by industry experts with decades of combined experience in traditional finance and digital technology, Elwood provides market infrastructure at scale, enabling financial institutions, neobanks, and corporations to access digital asset markets quickly and efficiently.

Disclaimer: Elwood offers software-as-a-service products that provide connectivity tools for professional clients only. Elwood does not provide services to retail clients.

Elwood is authorised by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) as a service company with respect to its Execution Management System for digital assets that qualify as security tokens and derivatives on digital assets. It is not regulated by the FCA with respect to (i) its EMS for digital assets that do not qualify as security tokens under UK law and (ii) its Portfolio and Risk Management System.

Media Contact

Forefront Communications
Elwood@forefrontcomms.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2324834/Elwood_Logo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/elwoods-platform-named-technology-of-the-year-by-hedgeweek-302185311.html

