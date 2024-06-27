HIGH POINT, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Culp, Inc. (NYSE: CULP) (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, "CULP") today reported financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended April 28, 2024.

Fiscal 2024 Fourth Quarter Financial Summary

Net sales for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 were $49.5 million, down 19.4 percent compared with the prior-year period, with mattress fabrics sales down 16.1 percent, and upholstery fabrics sales down 22.6 percent.

Loss from operations was $(4.2) million (which included $204,000 in restructuring expense during the period), compared with a loss from operations of $(4.0) million for the prior-year period (which included $70,000 in restructuring expense during the period).

Net loss was $(4.9) million, or $(0.39) per diluted share, compared with a net loss of $(4.7) million, or $(0.38) per diluted share, for the prior-year period. The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter was negative (19.8) percent, reflecting the company's mix of taxable income between its U.S. and foreign jurisdictions during the period.

The company maintained a solid financial position, with its balance sheet reflecting $10.0 million of total cash and no outstanding borrowings as of April 28, 2024. Total liquidity as of April 28, 2024, was $32.5 million (consisting of $10.0 million in cash and $22.5 million in borrowing availability under the company's domestic and foreign credit facilities).

Fiscal 2024 Full Year Financial Summary

Net sales for fiscal 2024 were $225.3 million, down 4.1 percent from the prior year, with mattress fabrics sales up 4.8 percent and upholstery fabrics sales down 12.1 percent.

Loss from operations was $(11.3) million (which included $676,000 in restructuring and related expenses during the period), compared with a loss from operations of $(28.5) million for the prior year (which included approximately $9.9 million relating to certain inventory impairment and other charges and restructuring and related expenses during the period).

Net loss was $(13.8) million, or $(1.11) per diluted share, compared with a net loss of $(31.5) million, or $(2.57) per diluted share, for the prior year. The effective tax rate for fiscal 2024 was negative (28.3) percent, reflecting the company's mix of taxable income between its U.S. and foreign jurisdictions during the period.

Restructuring Plan Update

The restructuring plan announced on May 1, 2024, primarily focused on the company's mattress fabrics segment, is progressing as planned.

Expect to achieve $10.0 - $11.0 million in annualized savings and operating improvements after restructuring initiatives are fully implemented by the end of the calendar year, with most of the restructuring benefit realized during the second half of fiscal 2025.

Expect a return to break-even operating results at currently depressed industry demand levels post restructuring.

Expect to incur cash restructuring and restructuring-related costs and charges of approximately $2.5 million, the majority of which are anticipated to be incurred in the first half of fiscal 2025. The company expects to fund these cash costs primarily with the sale of excess manufacturing equipment.

Expect to receive at least $10.0 - $12.0 million in cash proceeds (net of all taxes and commissions) from the sale of real estate associated with the restructuring plan.

Also expect to incur non-cash restructuring and restructuring-related costs and charges of approximately $5.4 million (excluding any gain from the sale of real estate).

Assuming the completion of all restructuring actions and the sale of associated real estate by the end of fiscal 2025, the company currently projects its cash as of the end of fiscal 2025 to be higher than its $10.0 million in cash as of the end of fiscal 2024.

CEO Commentary

Commenting on the results, Iv Culp, president and chief executive officer of Culp, Inc., said, "Our sales and operating results for the fourth quarter were in line with our expectations announced on May 1, 2024. These results reflected weakness in industry demand in both of our businesses, driven primarily by ongoing macro-economic headwinds. Our sales performance for the fourth quarter was also affected to some degree by the timing of orders, as many of our larger customers experienced extremely slow conditions beginning in January. We posted solid year-over-year sales gains in both businesses during our fiscal third quarter, and we were making progress towards our stated improvement goals. However, we faced a significant decline in order levels during our fourth quarter, related to demand pressures our customers faced early in the calendar year.

"This impact on fourth quarter revenue, along with ongoing macro-challenges, led us to take aggressive action to bring our manufacturing costs and capacity in line with current and expected demand. We announced a major restructuring plan in early May, with a primary focus on our mattress fabrics segment, and we are making steady progress on the execution of this restructuring initiative. The announced adjustments, once fully implemented, will enable us to grow more efficiently and profitably with a lower level of fixed costs. Importantly, these strategic steps do not limit our ability to grow the business, but instead allow us to better optimize our global mix of manufacturing capabilities and long-term sourcing partners. Also, we are extremely grateful for the support we have received from our valued customers, suppliers, and employees, and we are confident that the strength of these relationships will help drive our recovery.

"Despite the headwinds, there were some positive indicators within CULP's business during fiscal 2024, including (1) significant year-over-year operating improvement (though still a loss and below intended targets); (2) consistent operating profits in our upholstery fabrics business; (3) year-over-year sales growth in our mattress fabrics segment; and (4) strong product innovation and placements in both segments, positioning us for a return to higher sales growth as macro conditions improve. We are encouraged by our solid market position in both businesses, and with our restructuring actions well underway, we believe we are on track to return to profitability post-restructuring even if market conditions remain at their currently depressed levels.

"We also maintained a solid balance sheet during the fourth quarter, with a focus on prudent financial management, and we are taking proactive steps to ensure the long-term success of our business. We are diligently focused on executing our restructuring initiatives, and therefore strengthening our balance sheet, optimizing our operations and cost structure, and supporting our customers, while also continuing to win new placements with our innovative product portfolio.

"As we look ahead to fiscal 2025, we expect industry conditions will remain pressured for some time, but we believe our fiscal 2024 fourth quarter revenue levels represented a bottom point for CULP. We believe the strategic actions we are taking will position us for profitable growth opportunities, and we remain committed to delivering sustainable results and enhancing value for our shareholders over the long term," added Culp.

Business Segment Highlights

Mattress Fabrics Segment ("CHF") Summary

Sales for this segment were $25.8 million for the fourth quarter, down 16.1 percent compared with sales of $30.7 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023.

Sales were pressured during the quarter by further weakness in the domestic mattress industry, driven by a challenging macro-economic environment that is affecting consumer discretionary spending and housing markets.

Operating loss was $(2.9) million for the fourth quarter, compared to an operating loss of $(2.5) million operating loss in the prior-year period. Operating performance for the quarter was primarily pressured by lower sales and operating inefficiencies.

For fiscal 2024, sales were $116.4 million, up 4.8 percent compared with sales of $111.0 million for fiscal 2023. This year-over-year increase was driven by higher sales for the first nine months of fiscal 2024 (primarily due to new fabric and sewn cover placements priced in line with current costs), partially offset by lower sales during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024.

For the full year, operating loss was $(6.8) million for fiscal 2024, compared with an operating loss of ($18.7) million for fiscal 2023. The decrease in CHF's operating loss for fiscal 2024, as compared to the prior-year period (which was negatively affected by certain inventory impairment charges and losses from inventory close out sales), was primarily due to higher sales through the first nine months of fiscal 2024 as described above, along with better inventory management. These factors were partially offset by higher SG&A expense during fiscal 2024, as well as production inefficiencies relating to certain new product launches.

Upholstery Fabrics Segment ("CUF") Summary

Sales for this segment were $23.8 million for the fourth quarter, down 22.6 percent compared with sales of $30.7 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023.

Sales for CUF's residential fabric business were lower than the prior-year period, driven primarily by further deterioration in residential home furnishing sales, as well as the timing of the Chinese New Year holiday (which this year fell primarily in the fourth quarter, rather than the third quarter). Additionally, approximately 3.0 percent of the 22.6 percent decline in sales was related to a one-time customer payment (based on newly negotiated terms) received during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 that did not recur during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024.

Demand remained solid for CUF's hospitality/contract business during the fourth quarter, with sales for this business accounting for approximately 38.0 percent of CUF's total sales.

Operating income was $975,000 for the fourth quarter, compared with operating income of $1.6 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. Operating margin for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 was 4.1 percent, compared with 5.2 percent for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. Operating performance for the fourth quarter was primarily pressured by lower sales and non-recurrence of the one-time customer payment noted earlier. Excluding the one-time non-recurring payment from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, operating margin for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 would have improved compared to the prior-year period.

For fiscal 2024, sales were $109.0 million, down 12.1 percent compared with sales of $123.9 million for fiscal 2023. This decrease primarily reflects ongoing softness in the residential home furnishings industry, where demand was pressured by a challenging macro-economic environment. Sales during the prior year were also positively affected by receipt of the one-time customer payment noted earlier.

For the full year, operating income was $5.8 million for fiscal 2024, a significant improvement compared with operating income of 2.0 million for fiscal 2023. Operating margin for fiscal 2024 was 5.3 percent, again a significant improvement compared to the prior year.

Operating performance for fiscal 2024, as compared to the prior year (which was negatively affected by higher-than-normal inventory markdowns and restructuring and related charges), was positively affected by a more profitable mix of sales; better inventory management; a more favorable foreign exchange rate in China; and lower fixed costs. These factors were partially offset by lower sales during the year.

Balance Sheet, Cash Flow, and Liquidity

As of April 28, 2024, the company reported $10.0 million in total cash and no outstanding debt.

Cash flow from operations and free cash flow were negative $(8.2) million and negative $(10.8) million, respectively, for fiscal 2024. (See reconciliation table at the back of this press release.) As expected, the company's cash flow from operations and free cash flow during the fiscal year were affected by operating losses and planned strategic investments in capital expenditures mostly related to the CHF transformation plan.

Capital expenditures for fiscal 2024 were $3.7 million. The company continues to manage capital investments, focusing on projects that will increase efficiencies and improve quality, especially for the CHF segment.

As of April 28, 2024, the company had approximately $32.5 million in liquidity, consisting of $10.0 million in total cash and $22.5 million in borrowing availability under the company's domestic and foreign credit facilities.

The company intends to utilize some borrowings under its domestic and/or foreign credit facilities during fiscal 2025 in connection with its restructuring activities and to fund working capital to grow the business. Importantly, the company still expects to maintain a positive net cash position and to fund most of the cash costs associated with the restructuring from the eventual sale of excess equipment.

Assuming the completion of all restructuring actions and the sale of associated real estate by the end of fiscal 2025, the company currently projects its cash as of the end of fiscal 2025 to be higher than its $10.0 million in cash as of the end of fiscal 2024.

Financial Outlook

Due to the uncertainty in the macro-environment, as well as the significant activity underway in connection with the company's restructuring initiatives, the company is only providing limited financial guidance at this time. While macro demand is expected to remain challenged in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, pressuring year-over-year sales results, the company does expect its consolidated net sales for the first quarter to be moderately higher as compared sequentially to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. The company will update progress on its restructuring initiatives every quarter, and post restructuring, the company expects to return to positive operating income (on a monthly basis) sometime in the second half of fiscal 2025.

The company's expectations are based on information available at the time of this press release and reflect certain assumptions by management regarding the company's business and trends and the projected impact of the ongoing headwinds.

CULP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET LOSS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED APRIL 28, 2024, AND APRIL 30, 2023 Unaudited (Amounts in Thousands, Except for Per Share Data) THREE MONTHS ENDED Amount Percent of Sales (1) (1) April 28, April 30, % Over April 28, April 30, 2024 2023 (Under) 2024 2023 Net sales $ 49,528 $ 61,426 (19.4 )% 100.0 % 100.0 % Cost of sales (44,327 ) (54,538 ) (18.7 )% 89.5 % 88.8 % Gross profit 5,201 6,888 (24.5 )% 10.5 % 11.2 % Selling, general and administrative expenses (9,245 ) (10,845 ) (14.8 )% 18.7 % 17.7 % Restructuring expense (2) (3) (204 ) (70 ) 191.4 % 0.4 % 0.1 % Loss from operations (4,248 ) (4,027 ) 5.5 % (8.6 )% (6.6 )% Interest expense (11 ) - 100.0 % (0.0 )% - Interest income 263 239 10.0 % 0.5 % 0.4 % Other expense (64 ) (95 ) (32.6 )% (0.1 )% (0.2 )% Loss before income taxes (4,060 ) (3,883 ) 4.6 % (8.2 )% (6.3 )% Income tax expense (4) (805 ) (798 ) 0.9 % (19.8 )% (20.6 )% Net loss $ (4,865 ) $ (4,681 ) 3.9 % (9.8 )% (7.6 )% Net loss per share - basic $ (0.39 ) $ (0.38 ) 2.6 % Net loss per share - diluted $ (0.39 ) $ (0.38 ) 2.6 % Average shares outstanding-basic 12,470 12,316 1.3 % Average shares outstanding-diluted 12,470 12,316 1.3 % Notes (1) See page 14 for a Reconciliation of Selected Income Statement Information to Adjusted Results for the three months ending April 28, 2024, and April 30, 2023. (2) Restructuring expense of $204,000 for the three months ending April 28, 2024, represents employee termination benefits related to the rationalization of the upholstery fabrics finishing operation located in Shanghai, China. (3) Restructuring expense of $70,000 for the three months ending April 30, 2023, represents employee termination benefits of $39,000 and other associated costs $31,000 related to the consolidation of certain leased facilities located in Ouanaminthe, Haiti. (4) Percent of sales column for income tax expense is calculated as a percent of loss before income taxes.

CULP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET LOSS FOR THE TWELVE MONTHS ENDED APRIL 28, 2024, AND APRIL 30, 2023 Unaudited (Amounts in Thousands, Except for Per Share Data) TWELVE MONTHS ENDED Amount Percent of Sales (1) (1) April 28, April 30, % Over April 28, April 30, 2024 2023 (Under) 2024 2023 Net sales $ 225,333 $ 234,934 (4.1 )% 100.0 % 100.0 % Cost of sales (2) (3) (197,394 ) (224,038 ) (11.9 )% 87.6 % 95.4 % Gross profit 27,939 10,896 156.4 % 12.4 % 4.6 % Selling, general and administrative expenses (38,611 ) (37,978 ) 1.7 % 17.1 % 16.2 % Restructuring expense (4) (5) (636 ) (1,396 ) (54.4 )% 0.3 % 0.6 % Loss from operations (11,308 ) (28,478 ) (60.3 )% (5.0 )% (12.1 )% Interest expense (11 ) - 100.0 % - % - Interest income 1,174 531 121.1 % 0.5 % 0.2 % Other expense (625 ) (443 ) 41.1 % 0.3 % 0.2 % Loss before income taxes (10,770 ) (28,390 ) (62.1 )% (4.8 )% (12.1 )% Income tax expense (6) (3,049 ) (3,130 ) (2.6 )% (28.3 )% (11.0 )% Net loss $ (13,819 ) $ (31,520 ) (56.2 )% (6.1 )% (13.4 )% Net loss per share - basic $ (1.11 ) $ (2.57 ) (56.8 )% Net loss per share - diluted $ (1.11 ) $ (2.57 ) (56.8 )% Average shares outstanding-basic 12,432 12,283 1.2 % Average shares outstanding-diluted 12,432 12,283 1.2 % Notes (1) See page 15 for the Reconciliation of Selected Income Statement Information to Adjusted Results for the twelve months ending April 28, 2024, and April 30, 2023. (2) Cost of sales for the twelve months ending April 28, 2024, includes a restructuring related charge totaling $40,000 representing markdowns of inventory related to the discontinuation of production of cut and sewn upholstery kits at the company's facility in Ouanaminthe, Haiti. (3) Cost of sales for the twelve months ending April 30, 2023, includes a restructuring related charge totaling $98,000, which pertained to a loss on disposal and markdowns of inventory related to the exit of the company's cut and sew upholstery fabrics operation located in Shanghai, China. (4) Restructuring expense of $636,000 for the twelve months ending April 28, 2024, represents impairment charges related to equipment of $329,000 and employee termination benefits of $103,000 related to the discontinuation of production of cut and sewn upholstery kits at the company's facility in Ouanaminthe, Haiti. In addition, during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, restructuring expense of $204,000 was incurred for employee termination benefits related to the rationalization of the upholstery fabrics finishing operation located in Shanghai, China. (5) Restructuring expense of $1.4 million for the twelve months ending April 30, 2023, relates to restructuring activities for both the company's cut and sew upholstery fabrics operations located in Shanghai, China, which occurred during the second quarter of fiscal 2023, and located in Ouananminthe, Haiti, which occurred during the third and fourth quarters of fiscal 2023. Restructuring expense represents employee termination benefits of $507,000, lease termination costs of $481,000, impairment losses totaling $357,000 that relate to leasehold improvements and equipment, and $51,000 for other associated costs. (6) Percent of sales column for income tax expense is calculated as a percent of loss before income taxes.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS APRIL 28, 2024, AND APRIL 30, 2023 Unaudited (Amounts in Thousands) Amounts (Condensed) (Condensed) April 28, *April 30, Increase (Decrease) 2024 2023 Dollars Percent Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 10,012 20,964 (10,952 ) (52.2 )% Short-term investments - rabbi trust 903 1,404 (501 ) (35.7 )% Accounts receivable, net 21,138 24,778 (3,640 ) (14.7 )% Inventories 44,843 45,080 (237 ) (0.5 )% Short-term note receivable 264 219 45 20.5 % Current income taxes receivable 350 - 350 100.0 % Other current assets 3,371 3,071 300 9.8 % Total current assets 80,881 95,516 (14,635 ) (15.3 )% Property, plant & equipment, net 33,182 36,111 (2,929 ) (8.1 )% Right of use assets 6,203 8,191 (1,988 ) (24.3 )% Intangible assets 1,876 2,252 (376 ) (16.7 )% Long-term investments - rabbi trust 7,102 7,067 35 0.5 % Long-term note receivable 1,462 1,726 (264 ) (15.3 )% Deferred income taxes 518 480 38 7.9 % Other assets 830 840 (10 ) (1.2 )% Total assets $ 132,054 152,183 (20,129 ) (13.2 )% Current liabilities Accounts payable - trade 25,607 29,442 (3,835 ) (13.0 )% Accounts payable - capital expenditures 343 56 287 512.5 % Operating lease liability - current 2,061 2,640 (579 ) (21.9 )% Deferred compensation - current 903 1,404 (501 ) (35.7 )% Deferred revenue 1,495 1,192 303 25.4 % Accrued expenses 6,726 8,533 (1,807 ) (21.2 )% Income taxes payable - current 972 753 219 29.1 % Total current liabilities 38,107 44,020 (5,913 ) (13.4 )% Operating lease liability - long-term 2,422 3,612 (1,190 ) (32.9 )% Income taxes payable - long-term 2,088 2,675 (587 ) (21.9 )% Deferred income taxes 6,379 5,954 425 7.1 % Deferred compensation - long-term 6,929 6,842 87 1.3 % Total liabilities 55,925 63,103 (7,178 ) (11.4 )% Shareholders' equity 76,129 89,080 (12,951 ) (14.5 )% Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 132,054 152,183 (20,129 ) (13.2 )% Shares outstanding 12,470 12,327 143 1.2 % * Derived from audited financial statements.

CULP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE TWELVE MONTHS ENDED APRIL 28, 2024, AND APRIL 30, 2023 Unaudited (Amounts in Thousands) TWELVE MONTHS ENDED Amounts April 28, April 30, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (13,819 ) $ (31,520 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation 6,521 6,845 Non-cash inventory (credit) charge (1) (2) (1,628 ) 5,819 Amortization 390 438 Stock-based compensation 915 1,145 Deferred income taxes 387 (2 ) Gain on sale of equipment (299 ) (314 ) Non-cash restructuring expense 330 791 Foreign currency exchange gain (593 ) (537 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 3,559 (2,642 ) Inventories 1,593 15,370 Other current assets (329 ) (297 ) Other assets (115 ) 86 Accounts payable (2,926 ) 10,274 Deferred revenue 303 672 Accrued expenses and deferred compensation (1,870 ) 853 Income taxes (643 ) 823 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (8,224 ) 7,804 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (3,711 ) (2,108 ) Proceeds from the sale of equipment 385 468 Proceeds from note receivable 330 15 Proceeds from the sale of investments (rabbi trust) 1,449 2,058 Purchase of investments (rabbi trust) (884 ) (1,185 ) Net cash used in investing activities (2,431 ) (752 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from line of credit - China 4,166 - Payments associated with line of credit - China (4,146 ) - Common stock surrendered for withholding taxes payable (146 ) (33 ) Payments of debt issuance costs - (403 ) Net cash used in financing activities (126 ) (436 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (171 ) (202 ) (Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (10,952 ) 6,414 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 20,964 14,550 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $ 10,012 $ 20,964 Free Cash Flow (3) $ (10,826 ) $ 6,850 (1) The non-cash inventory credit of $1.6 million for the twelve months ending April 28, 2024, mostly represents adjustments for inventory markdowns based on the company's policy for aged inventory. The $1.6 million is based on inventory on hand as of April 28, 2024, and relates to both the mattress fabrics and upholstery fabrics segments. In addition, the $1.6 million includes a $40,000 charge associated with the upholstery fabrics segment related to markdowns of inventory associated with the discontinuation of production of cut and sewn upholstery kits at the company's facility in Ouanaminthe, Haiti. (2) The non-cash inventory charge of $5.8 million for the twelve months ending April 28, 2023, represents a $2.9 million charge for the write down of inventory to its net realizable value associated with the mattress fabrics segment, $2.8 million related to markdowns of inventory estimated based on the company's policy for aged inventory for both the mattress and upholstery fabrics segments, and $98,000 for the loss on disposal and markdowns of inventory related to the exit of the company's cut and sew upholstery fabrics operation located in Shanghai, China. (3) See next page for Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow for the twelve-month periods ending April 28, 2024, and April 29, 2023.

CULP, INC. RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW FOR THE TWELVE MONTHS ENDED APRIL 28, 2024, AND APRIL 30, 2023 Unaudited (Amounts in Thousands) TWELVE MONTHS ENDED Amounts April 28, April 30, 2024 2023 A) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (8,224) $ 7,804 B) Minus: Capital expenditures (3,711) (2,108) C) Plus: Proceeds from the sale of equipment 385 468 D) Plus: Proceeds from note receivable 330 15 E) Plus: Proceeds from the sale of investments (rabbi trust) 1,449 2,058 F) Minus: Purchase of investments (rabbi trust) (884) (1,185) G) Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (171) (202) Free Cash Flow $ (10,826) $ 6,850

CULP, INC. STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED APRIL 28, 2024, AND APRIL 30, 2023 Unaudited (Amounts in Thousands) THREE MONTHS ENDED Amounts Percent of Total Sales April 28, April 30, % Over April 28, April 30, Net Sales by Segment 2024 2023 (Under) 2024 2023 Mattress Fabrics $ 25,750 $ 30,696 (16.1 )% 52.0 % 50.0 % Upholstery Fabrics 23,778 30,730 (22.6 )% 48.0 % 50.0 % Net Sales $ 49,528 $ 61,426 (19.4 )% 100.0 % 100.0 % Gross Profit Gross Margin Mattress Fabrics $ 292 $ 591 (50.6 )% 1.1 % 1.9 % Upholstery Fabrics 4,909 6,297 (22.0 )% 20.6 % 20.5 % Total Gross Profit 5,201 6,888 (24.5 )% 10.5 % 11.2 % Selling, General and Administrative Expenses by Segment Percent of Sales Mattress Fabrics $ 3,221 $ 3,121 3.2 % 12.5 % 10.2 % Upholstery Fabrics 3,934 4,686 (16.0 )% 16.5 % 15.2 % Unallocated Corporate Expenses 2,090 3,038 (31.2 )% 4.2 % 4.9 % Selling, General and Administrative Expenses $ 9,245 $ 10,845 (14.8 )% 18.7 % 17.7 % (Loss) Income from Operations by Segment Operating Margin Mattress Fabrics $ (2,929 ) $ (2,530 ) 15.8 % (11.4 )% (8.2 )% Upholstery Fabrics 975 1,611 (39.5 )% 4.1 % 5.2 % Unallocated Corporate Expenses (2,090 ) (3,038 ) (31.2 )% (4.2 )% (4.9 )% Total Segment Loss from Operations (4,044 ) (3,957 ) 2.2 % (8.2 )% (6.4 )% Restructuring Expense (1) (204 ) (70 ) 191.4 % (0.4 )% (0.1 )% Loss from Operations $ (4,248 ) $ (4,027 ) 5.5 % (8.6 )% (6.6 )% Depreciation Expense by Segment Mattress Fabrics $ 1,461 $ 1,426 2.5 % Upholstery Fabrics 162 193 (16.1 )% Depreciation Expense $ 1,623 $ 1,619 0.2 % Notes (1) See page 14 for a Reconciliation of Selected Income Statement Information to Adjusted Results for the three months ending April 28, 2024, and April 30, 2023.

CULP, INC. STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT FOR THE TWELVE MONTHS ENDED APRIL 28, 2024, AND APRIL 30, 2023 Unaudited (Amounts in Thousands) TWELVE MONTHS ENDED Amounts Percent of Total Sales April 28, April 30, % Over April 28, April 30, Net Sales by Segment 2024 2023 (Under) 2024 2023 Mattress Fabrics $ 116,370 $ 110,995 4.8 % 51.6 % 47.2 % Upholstery Fabrics 108,963 123,939 (12.1 )% 48.4 % 52.8 % Net Sales $ 225,333 $ 234,934 (4.1 )% 100.0 % 100.0 % Gross Profit (Loss): Gross Margin Mattress Fabrics $ 6,289 $ (6,739 ) (193.3 )% 5.4 % (6.1 )% Upholstery Fabrics 21,690 17,733 22.3 % 19.9 % 14.3 % Total Segment Gross Profit 27,979 10,994 154.5 % 12.4 % 4.7 % Restructuring Related Charge (1) (40 ) (98 ) (59.2 )% (0.0 )% (0.0 )% Gross Profit $ 27,939 $ 10,896 156.4 % 12.4 % 4.6 % Selling, General and Administrative Expenses by Segment Percent of Sales Mattress Fabrics $ 13,134 $ 11,942 10.0 % 11.3 % 10.8 % Upholstery Fabrics 15,903 15,739 1.0 % 14.6 % 12.7 % Unallocated Corporate Expenses 9,574 10,297 (7.0 )% 4.2 % 4.4 % Selling, General and Administrative Expenses $ 38,611 $ 37,978 1.7 % 17.1 % 16.2 % (Loss) Income from Operations by Segment Operating Margin Mattress Fabrics $ (6,845 ) $ (18,681 ) (63.4 )% (5.9 )% (16.8 )% Upholstery Fabrics 5,787 1,994 190.2 % 5.3 % 1.6 % Unallocated Corporate Expenses (9,574 ) (10,297 ) (7.0 )% (4.2 )% (4.4 )% Total Segment Loss from Operations (10,632 ) (26,984 ) (60.6 )% (4.7 )% (11.5 )% Restructuring Related Charge (1) (40 ) (98 ) (59.2 )% (0.0 )% (0.0 )% Restructuring Expense (1) (636 ) (1,396 ) (54.4 )% (0.3 )% (0.6 )% Loss from Operations $ (11,308 ) $ (28,478 ) (60.3 )% (5.0 )% (12.1 )% Return on Capital Employed (2) Mattress Fabrics (10.8 )% (25.8 )% (58.1 )% Upholstery Fabrics 62.5 % 11.2 % 458.0 % Unallocated Corporate N.M. N.M. N.M. Consolidated (13.9 )% (28.7 )% (51.6 )% Capital Employed (2) (3) Mattress Fabrics $ 62,257 $ 64,107 (2.9 )% Upholstery Fabrics 7,259 9,489 (23.5 )% Unallocated Corporate 4,999 3,197 56.4 % Consolidated $ 74,515 $ 76,793 (3.0 )% Depreciation Expense by Segment Mattress Fabrics $ 5,883 $ 6,050 (2.8 )% Upholstery Fabrics 638 795 (19.7 )% Depreciation Expense $ 6,521 $ 6,845 (4.7 )% Notes (1) See page 15 for a Reconciliation of Selected Income Statement Information to Adjusted Results for the twelve months ending April 28, 2024, and April 30, 2023. (2) See pages 17 through 20 for calculation of Return on Capital Employed by Segment for the twelve months ending April 28, 2024, and April 30, 2023, and a reconciliation to information from our U.S. GAAP financial statements. (3) The capital employed balances are as of April 28, 2024, and April 30, 2023.

CULP, INC. RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED INCOME STATEMENT INFORMATION TO ADJUSTED RESULTS FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED APRIL 28, 2024, AND APRIL 30, 2023 Unaudited (Amounts in Thousands) As Reported Adjusted Results April 28, April 28, 2024 Adjustments 2024 Net sales $ 49,528 - $ 49,528 Cost of sales (44,327 ) - (44,327 ) Gross profit 5,201 - 5,201 Selling, general and administrative expenses (9,245 ) - (9,245 ) Restructuring expense (1) (204 ) 204 - Loss from operations $ (4,248 ) 204 $ (4,044 ) Notes (1) Restructuring expense of $204,000 for the three months ending April 28, 2024, represents employee termination benefits related to the rationalization of the upholstery fabrics finishing operation located in Shanghai, China.

As Reported Adjusted Results April 30, April 30, 2023 Adjustments 2023 Net sales $ 61,426 - $ 61,426 Cost of sales (54,538 ) - (54,538 ) Gross profit 6,888 - 6,888 Selling, general and administrative expenses (10,845 ) - (10,845 ) Restructuring expense (1) (70 ) 70 - Loss from operations $ (4,027 ) 70 $ (3,957 ) Notes (1) Restructuring expense of $70,000 for the three-months ending April 30, 2023, represents employee termination benefits of $39,000 and other associated costs of $31,000 that related to the consolidation of certain leased facilities located in Ouanaminthe, Haiti.

CULP, INC. RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED INCOME STATEMENT INFORMATION TO ADJUSTED RESULTS FOR TWELVE MONTHS ENDED APRIL 28, 2024, AND APRIL 30, 2023 Unaudited (Amounts in Thousands) As Reported Adjusted Results April 28, April 28, 2024 Adjustments 2024 Net sales $ 225,333 - $ 225,333 Cost of sales (1) (197,394 ) 40 (197,354 ) Gross profit 27,939 40 27,979 Selling, general and administrative expenses (38,611 ) - (38,611 ) Restructuring expense (2) (636 ) 636 - Loss from operations $ (11,308 ) 676 $ (10,632 ) Notes (1) Cost of sales for the twelve months ending April 28, 2024, includes a restructuring related charge totaling $40,000 representing markdowns of inventory related to the discontinuation of production of cut and sewn upholstery kits at the company's facility in Ouanaminthe, Haiti. (2) Restructuring expense of $636,000 for the twelve months ending April 28, 2024, represents impairment charges related to equipment of $329,000 and employee termination benefits of $103,000 related to the discontinuation of production of cut and sewn upholstery kits at the company's facility in Ouanaminthe, Haiti. In addition, during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, restructuring expense of $204,000 was incurred for employee termination benefits related to the rationalization of the upholstery fabrics finishing operation located in Shanghai, China.

As Reported Adjusted Results April 30, April 30, 2023 Adjustments 2023 Net sales $ 234,934 - $ 234,934 Cost of sales (1) (224,038 ) 98 (223,940 ) Gross profit 10,896 98 10,994 Selling, general and administrative expenses (37,978 ) - (37,978 ) Restructuring expense (2) (1,396 ) 1,396 - Loss from operations $ (28,478 ) 1,494 $ (26,984 ) Notes (1) Cost of sales for the twelve months ending April 28, 2024, includes a restructuring related charge totaling $98,000, which pertained to a loss on disposal and markdowns of inventory related to the exit of the company's cut and sew upholstery fabrics operation located in Shanghai, China. (2) Restructuring expense of $1.4 million for the twelve months ending April 30, 2023, relates to restructuring activities for both the company's cut and sew upholstery fabrics operations located in Shanghai, China, which occurred during the second quarter of fiscal 2023, and located in Ouananminthe, Haiti, which occurred during the third and fourth quarters of fiscal 2023. Restructuring expense represents employee termination benefits of $507,000, lease termination costs of $481,000, impairment losses totaling $357,000 that relate to leasehold improvements and equipment, and $51,000 for other associated costs.

CULP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR THE TWELVE MONTHS ENDED APRIL 28, 2024, AND APRIL 30, 2023 Unaudited (Amounts in Thousands) Quarter

Ended Quarter

Ended Quarter

Ended Quarter

Ended Trailing

12 Months July 30, October 29, January 28, April 28, April 28, 2023 2023 2024 2024 2024 Net loss $ (3,342 ) $ (2,424 ) $ (3,188 ) $ (4,865 ) $ (13,819 ) Income tax expense 701 516 1,027 805 3,049 Interest income, net (345 ) (282 ) (284 ) (252 ) (1,163 ) Depreciation expense 1,635 1,617 1,646 1,623 6,521 Restructuring expense (credit) 338 144 (50 ) 204 636 Restructuring related charge (credit) 179 (78 ) (61 ) - 40 Amortization expense 96 97 98 99 390 Stock based compensation 322 163 262 168 915 Adjusted EBITDA $ (416 ) $ (247 ) $ (550 ) $ (2,218 ) $ (3,431 ) % Net Sales (0.7 )% (0.4 )% (0.9 )% (4.5 )% (1.5 )% Quarter

Ended Quarter

Ended Quarter

Ended Quarter

Ended Trailing

12 Months July 31, October 30, January 29, April 30, April 30, 2022 2022 2023 2023 2023 Net loss (1) $ (5,698 ) $ (12,173 ) $ (8,968 ) $ (4,681 ) $ (31,520 ) Income tax expense 896 1,150 286 798 3,130 Interest income, net (17 ) (79 ) (196 ) (239 ) (531 ) Depreciation expense 1,768 1,719 1,739 1,619 6,845 Restructuring expense - 615 711 70 1,396 Restructuring related charge - 98 - - 98 Amortization expense 105 109 109 115 438 Stock based compensation 252 313 322 258 1,145 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ (2,694 ) $ (8,248 ) $ (5,997 ) $ (2,060 ) $ (18,999 ) % Net Sales (4.3 )% (14.1 )% (11.4 )% (3.4 )% (8.1 )% % Over (Under) (84.6 )% (97.0 )% (90.8 )% 7.7 % (81.9 )% (1) Net loss and adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended October 30, 2022, and the twelve-month period ending April 30, 2023, includes a non-cash charge totaling $5.2 million, which represents a $2.9 million charge for the write down of inventory to its net realizable value associated with the mattress fabrics segment and $2.3 million related to markdowns of inventory estimated based on the company's policy for aged inventory for both the mattress and upholstery fabrics segments.

CULP, INC. RETURN ON CAPITAL EMPLOYED BY SEGMENT FOR THE TWELVE MONTHS ENDED APRIL 28, 2024 Unaudited (Amounts in Thousands) Adjusted Operating

(Loss) Income Twelve Months

Ended Average

Capital Return on

Avg. Capital April 28, 2024 Employed (2) Employed (1) Mattress Fabrics $ (6,845 ) $ 63,189 (10.8 )% Upholstery Fabrics 5,787 9,263 62.5 % Unallocated Corporate (9,574 ) 3,784 N.M. Total $ (10,632 ) $ 76,235 (13.9 )% Average Capital Employed As of the three Months April 28, 2024 As of the three Months January 28, 2024 As of the three Months October 29, 2023 Mattress Upholstery Unallocated Mattress Upholstery Unallocated Mattress Upholstery Unallocated Fabrics Fabrics Corporate Total Fabrics Fabrics Corporate Total Fabrics Fabrics Corporate Total Total assets (3) $ 72,060 32,629 27,365 132,054 $ 75,572 38,085 28,341 141,998 $ 75,924 35,082 31,154 142,160 Total liabilities (9,803 ) (25,370 ) (20,752 ) (55,925 ) (8,234 ) (32,201 ) (20,767 ) (61,202 ) (14,739 ) (23,758 ) (20,035 ) (58,532 ) Subtotal $ 62,257 $ 7,259 6,613 $ 76,129 $ 67,338 $ 5,884 $ 7,574 $ 80,796 $ 61,185 $ 11,324 $ 11,119 $ 83,628 Cash and cash equivalents - - (10,012 ) (10,012 ) - - (12,585 ) (12,585 ) - - (15,214 ) (15,214 ) Short-term investments - Rabbi Trust - - (903 ) (903 ) - - (937 ) (937 ) - - (937 ) (937 ) Current income taxes receivable - - (350 ) (350 ) - - (476 ) (476 ) - - (340 ) (340 ) Long-term investments - Rabbi Trust - - (7,102 ) (7,102 ) - - (7,083 ) (7,083 ) - - (6,995 ) (6,995 ) Deferred income taxes - non-current - - (518 ) (518 ) - - (531 ) (531 ) - - (472 ) (472 ) Deferred compensation - current - - 903 903 - - 937 937 - - 937 937 Income taxes payable - current - - 972 972 - - 1,070 1,070 - - 998 998 Income taxes payable - long-term - - 2,088 2,088 - - 2,072 2,072 - - 2,055 2,055 Deferred income taxes - non-current - - 6,379 6,379 - - 6,177 6,177 - - 5,663 5,663 Deferred compensation non-current - - 6,929 6,929 - - 6,856 6,856 - - 6,748 6,748 Total Capital Employed $ 62,257 $ 7,259 $ 4,999 $ 74,515 $ 67,338 $ 5,884 $ 3,074 $ 76,296 $ 61,185 $ 11,324 $ 3,562 $ 76,071

CULP, INC. RETURN ON CAPITAL EMPLOYED BY SEGMENT - CONTINUED FOR THE TWELVE MONTHS ENDED APRIL 28, 2024 Unaudited (Amounts in Thousands) As of the three Months Ended July 30, 2023 As of the three Months Ended April 30, 2023 Mattress Upholstery Unallocated Mattress Upholstery Unallocated Fabrics Fabrics Corporate Total Fabrics Fabrics Corporate Total Total assets (3) $ 72,286 37,592 33,024 142,902 $ 75,494 39,127 37,562 152,183 Total liabilities (11,230 ) (25,235 ) (20,320 ) (56,785 ) (11,387 ) (29,638 ) (22,078 ) (63,103 ) Subtotal $ 61,056 $ 12,357 $ 12,704 $ 86,117 $ 64,107 $ 9,489 $ 15,484 $ 89,080 Cash and cash equivalents - - (16,812 ) (16,812 ) - - (20,964 ) (20,964 ) Short-term investments - Rabbi Trust - - (791 ) (791 ) - - (1,404 ) (1,404 ) Current income taxes receivable - - (202 ) (202 ) - - - - Long-term investments - Rabbi Trust - - (7,204 ) (7,204 ) - - (7,067 ) (7,067 ) Deferred income taxes - non-current - - (476 ) (476 ) - - (480 ) (480 ) Deferred compensation - current - - 791 791 - - 1,404 1,404 Accrued restructuring - - 10 10 - - - - Income taxes payable - current - - 526 526 - - 753 753 Income taxes payable - long-term - - 2,710 2,710 - - 2,675 2,675 Deferred income taxes - non-current - - 5,864 5,864 - - 5,954 5,954 Deferred compensation non-current - - 6,966 6,966 - - 6,842 6,842 Total Capital Employed $ 61,056 $ 12,357 $ 4,086 $ 77,499 $ 64,107 $ 9,489 $ 3,197 $ 76,793 Mattress Upholstery Unallocated Fabrics Fabrics Corporate Total Average Capital Employed (3) $ 63,189 $ 9,263 $ 3,784 $ 76,235 Notes (1) Return on average capital employed represents the twelve months operating (loss) income as of April 28, 2024, divided by average capital employed. Average capital employed does not include cash and cash equivalents, short-term and long-term investments - Rabbi Trust, income taxes receivable and payable, accrued restructuring, noncurrent deferred income tax assets and liabilities, and current and non-current deferred compensation. (2) Average capital employed was computed using the five quarterly periods ending April 28, 2024, January 28, 2024, October 29, 2023, July 30, 2023, and April 30, 2023. (3) Intangible assets are included in unallocated corporate for all periods presented and therefore, have no effect on capital employed and return on capital employed for our mattress fabrics and upholstery fabrics segments.

CULP INC. RETURN ON CAPITAL EMPLOYED BY SEGMENT FOR THE TWELVE MONTHS ENDED APRIL 30, 2023 Unaudited (Amounts in Thousands) Adjusted Operating

(Loss) Income Twelve Months

Ended Average

Capital Return on

Avg. Capital April 30, 2023 Employed (2) Employed (1) Mattress Fabrics $ (18,681 ) $ 72,282 (25.8 )% Upholstery Fabrics 1,994 17,853 11.2 % Unallocated Corporate (10,297 ) 3,808 N.M. Total $ (26,984 ) $ 93,943 (28.7 )% Average Capital Employed As of the three Months Ended April 30, 2023 As of the three Months Ended January 29, 2023 As of the three Months Ended October 30, 2022 Mattress Upholstery Unallocated Mattress Upholstery Unallocated Mattress Upholstery Unallocated Fabrics Fabrics Corporate Total Fabrics Fabrics Corporate Total Fabrics Fabrics Corporate Total Total assets (3) $ 75,494 39,127 37,562 152,183 $ 75,393 39,817 35,388 150,598 $ 78,366 44,934 38,330 161,630 Total liabilities (11,387 ) (29,638 ) (22,078 ) (63,103 ) (9,511 ) (24,367 ) (23,216 ) (57,094 ) (9,895 ) (26,108 ) (23,519 ) (59,522 ) Subtotal $ 64,107 $ 9,489 $ 15,484 $ 89,080 $ 65,882 $ 15,450 $ 12,172 $ 93,504 $ 68,471 $ 18,826 $ 14,811 $ 102,108 Cash and cash equivalents - - (20,964 ) (20,964 ) - - (16,725 ) (16,725 ) - - (19,137 ) (19,137 ) Short-term investments - Rabbi Trust - - (1,404 ) (1,404 ) - - (2,420 ) (2,420 ) - - (2,237 ) (2,237 ) Current income taxes receivable - - - - - - (238 ) (238 ) - - (510 ) (510 ) Long-term investments - Rabbi Trust - - (7,067 ) (7,067 ) - - (7,725 ) (7,725 ) - - (7,526 ) (7,526 ) Deferred income taxes - non-current - - (480 ) (480 ) - - (463 ) (463 ) - - (493 ) (493 ) Deferred compensation - current - - 1,404 1,404 - - 2,420 2,420 - - 2,237 2,237 Accrued restructuring - - - - - - - - - - 33 33 Income taxes payable - current - - 753 753 - - 467 467 - - 969 969 Income taxes payable - long-term - - 2,675 2,675 - - 2,648 2,648 - - 2,629 2,629 Deferred income taxes - non-current - - 5,954 5,954 - - 6,089 6,089 - - 5,700 5,700 Deferred compensation - long-term - - 6,842 6,842 - - 7,590 7,590 - - 7,486 7,486 Total Capital Employed $ 64,107 $ 9,489 $ 3,197 $ 76,793 $ 65,882 $ 15,450 $ 3,815 $ 85,147 $ 68,471 $ 18,826 $ 3,962 $ 91,259

CULP INC. RETURN ON CAPITAL EMPLOYED BY SEGMENT - CONTINUED FOR THE TWELVE MONTHS ENDED APRIL 30, 2023 Unaudited (Amounts in Thousands) As of the three Months Ended July 31, 2022 As of the three Months Ended May 1, 2022 Mattress Upholstery Unallocated Mattress Upholstery Unallocated Fabrics Fabrics Corporate Total Fabrics Fabrics Corporate Total Total assets (3) $ 90,842 51,053 38,595 180,490 $ 92,609 51,124 33,830 177,563 Total liabilities (11,934 ) (30,762 ) (23,799 ) (66,495 ) (8,569 ) (25,915 ) (23,578 ) (58,062 ) Subtotal $ 78,908 $ 20,291 $ 14,796 $ 113,995 $ 84,040 $ 25,209 $ 10,252 $ 119,501 Cash and cash equivalents - - (18,874 ) (18,874 ) - - (14,550 ) (14,550 ) Current income taxes receivable - - (798 ) (798 ) - - (857 ) (857 ) Long-term investments - Rabbi Trust - - (9,567 ) (9,567 ) - - (9,357 ) (9,357 ) Deferred income taxes - non-current - - (546 ) (546 ) - - (528 ) (528 ) Income taxes payable - current - - 587 587 - - 413 413 Income taxes payable - long-term - - 3,118 3,118 - - 3,097 3,097 Deferred income taxes - non-current - - 6,007 6,007 - - 6,004 6,004 Deferred compensation - long-term - - 9,528 9,528 - - 9,343 9,343 Total Capital Employed $ 78,908 $ 20,291 $ 4,251 $ 103,450 $ 84,040 $ 25,209 $ 3,817 $ 113,066 Mattress Upholstery Unallocated Fabrics Fabrics Corporate Total Average Capital Employed (3) $ 72,282 $ 17,853 $ 3,808 $ 93,943 Notes (1) Return on average capital employed represents the last twelve months operating (loss) income as of April 30, 2023, divided by average capital employed. Average capital employed does not include cash and cash equivalents, short-term and long-term investments - Rabbi Trust, accrued restructuring, income taxes receivable and payable, noncurrent deferred income tax assets and liabilities, and current and non-current deferred compensation. (2) Average capital employed was computed using the five quarterly periods ending April 30, 2023, January 29, 2023, October 30, 2022, July 31, 2022, and May 1, 2022. (3) Intangible assets are included in unallocated corporate for all periods presented and therefore, have no effect on capital employed and return on capital employed for our mattress fabrics and upholstery fabrics segments.

