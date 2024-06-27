Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 28.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Die Ruhe vor dem Sturm... Warum Sie genau jetzt zugreifen sollten?!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DPCW | ISIN: CA45074T1021 | Ticker-Symbol: 2IA
Frankfurt
28.06.24
08:10 Uhr
0,007 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
CSE 25
1-Jahres-Chart
IANTHUS CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IANTHUS CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0070,02211:56
PR Newswire
27.06.2024 22:27 Uhr
24 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc.: iAnthus Announces Results from Annual General and Special Meeting

NEW YORK and TORONTO, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. ("iAnthus" or the "Company") (CSE: IAN) (OTCQB: ITHUF), which owns, operates and partners with regulated cannabis operations across the United States, is pleased to report the results for the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders of iAnthus held on Thursday, June 27, 2024 at 12:00 p.m. (Eastern Time).

All matters put forward before the iAnthus shareholders (the "Shareholders") for consideration and approval as set out in the Proxy Statement dated May 22, 2024, were approved by the Shareholders. Specifically, the Shareholders: (i) approved the election of Scott Cohen, Michelle Mathews-Spradlin, Kenneth W. Gilbert, Alexander Shoghi, and Richard Proud as directors of the Company; (ii) approved the appointment of PKF O'Connor Davies, LLP as auditors of the Company, and (iii) approved the amended and restated Omnibus Incentive Plan.

About iAnthus

iAnthus owns and operates licensed cannabis cultivation, processing and dispensary facilities throughout the United States. For more information, visit www.iAnthus.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission has reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

SOURCE iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc.

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.