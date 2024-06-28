DJ ABB Ltd: Reduced number of shares and votes in ABB Ltd

ABB Ltd: Reduced number of shares and votes in ABB Ltd Zurich, Switzerland, June 28, 2024 Reduced number of shares and votes in ABB Ltd Authorized by the company's capital band as approved at ABB Ltd's Annual General Meeting on March 23, 2023, ABB's Board of Directors resolved to cancel 21,387,687 shares of ABB Ltd repurchased under ABB's share buyback program. These shares were cancelled earlier this month. The total number of ABB Ltd's issued shares and votes is 1,860,614,888, compared with 1,882,002,575 before the cancellation. As of yesterday, the company's holding of its own shares amounted to 12,009,221 which corresponds to 0.65 percent of the total number of issued shares in the company. This includes 3,714,257 shares purchased for capital reduction. Additional information is available on ABB's investor relations website site at https://global.abb/group/en/investors/ investor-and-shareholder-resources/share-buybacks. This is information that ABB is required to disclose in accordance with the Financial Instruments Trading Act (Sweden). The information was submitted for publication at 11.00 a.m. on June 28, 2024 (CEST). ABB is a technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. The company's solutions connect engineering know-how and software to optimize how things are manufactured, moved, powered and operated. Building on over 140 years of excellence, ABB's more than 105,000 employees are committed to driving innovations that accelerate industrial transformation. - For more information please contact: Media Relations Investor Relations ABB Ltd Phone: +41 43 317 71 11 Phone: +41 43 317 71 11 Affolternstrasse 44 Email: media.relations@ch.abb.com Email: investor.relations@ch.abb.com 8050 Zurich Switzerland

