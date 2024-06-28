Anzeige
Freitag, 28.06.2024
WKN: 919730 | ISIN: CH0012221716
28.06.2024 11:31 Uhr
244 Leser
ABB Ltd: Reduced number of shares and votes in ABB Ltd

DJ ABB Ltd: Reduced number of shares and votes in ABB Ltd 

ABB Ltd: Reduced number of shares and votes in ABB Ltd 
Zurich, Switzerland, June 28, 2024 
Reduced number of shares and votes in ABB Ltd 
 
Authorized by the company's capital band as approved at ABB Ltd's Annual General Meeting on March 23, 2023, ABB's Board 
of Directors resolved to cancel 21,387,687 shares of ABB Ltd repurchased under ABB's share buyback program. These 
shares were cancelled earlier this month. 
The total number of ABB Ltd's issued shares and votes is 1,860,614,888, compared with 1,882,002,575 before the 
cancellation. 
As of yesterday, the company's holding of its own shares amounted to 12,009,221 which corresponds to 0.65 percent of 
the total number of issued shares in the company. This includes 3,714,257 shares purchased for capital reduction. 
Additional information is available on ABB's investor relations website site at https://global.abb/group/en/investors/ 
investor-and-shareholder-resources/share-buybacks. 
This is information that ABB is required to disclose in accordance with the Financial Instruments Trading Act (Sweden). 
The information was submitted for publication at 11.00 a.m. on June 28, 2024 (CEST). 
ABB is a technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient 
future. The company's solutions connect engineering know-how and software to optimize how things are manufactured, 
moved, powered and operated. Building on over 140 years of excellence, ABB's more than 105,000 employees are committed 
to driving innovations that accelerate industrial transformation. 
 
- 
For more information please contact: 
Media Relations          Investor Relations          ABB Ltd 
Phone: +41 43 317 71 11      Phone: +41 43 317 71 11       Affolternstrasse 44 
Email: media.relations@ch.abb.com Email: investor.relations@ch.abb.com 8050 Zurich 
                                    Switzerland

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- File: Reduced number of shares - end of month release Sweden 2024 

Language:   English 
Company:   ABB Ltd 
       Affolternstrasse 44 
       8050 Zurich 
       Switzerland 
Phone:    +41 43 317 7111 
Internet:   www.abb.com 
ISIN:     CH0012221716 
EQS News ID: 1935655

ABB Ltd / 69 Changes in company's own shares Dissemination of a Swedish Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 

End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1935655 2024-06-28 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1935655&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 28, 2024 05:00 ET (09:00 GMT)

