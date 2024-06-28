The latest figures show that newly installed PV capacity in the country has almost tripled -- this is also reflected in the value added and employment figures. From pv magazine Germany Photovoltaics has become a real economic factor, according to Bundesverband Photovoltaic Austria (PV Austria). The industry association points to key 2023 data from the domestic PV market, which was recently published by the Federal Ministry for Climate Action. Austria added around 134,000 new PV systems with a total output of 2. 6 GW last year. This means that the number of new installations almost tripled, as ...

