Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Postponement of Termination on Nasdaq Stockholm: Credit Suisse Bank (Europe) S.A

Nasdaq Stockholm has on request by the member, decided to postpone the termination of the Cash Equity membership of Credit Suisse Bank (Europe) S.A. The membership was expected to expire as of Friday June 28th, 2024. Member: Credit Suisse Bank (Europe) S.A. INET ID: CSV For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Richard Pafford or Julian Butterworth telephone +44 (20) 37532196 or +44 (0) 20 3753 2195. Nasdaq Stockholm Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1231375