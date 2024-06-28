Anzeige
Kitron ASA: KONGSBERG awards electronics order for Naval Strike Missile to Kitron

(2024-06-28) Kitron has received orders with a value of over NOK 500 million from Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace (KONGSBERG).

The order is for electronics for the Naval Strike Missile (NSM) supplied by KONGSBERG.

"We are very pleased to announce this continuation of our long-term collaboration with KONGSBERG, which confirms Kitron's previous communication about increased demand in the Defence and Aerospace sectors, which particularly affect our Norwegian operations," said Hans Petter Thomassen, VP Nordics & North America region.

Deliveries will start in 2025 and continue into 2026. Production will take place at Kitron's facility in Arendal, Norway.

For further information, please contact:
Peter Nilsson, President and CEO, tel. +47 948 40 850
Hans Petter Thomassen, VP Nordics & North America tel.: 47 913 92 360
E-mail: investorrelations@kitron.com

Kitron is a leading Scandinavian electronics manufacturing services company for the Connectivity, Electrification, Industry, Medical devices and Defence/Aerospace sectors. The group is located in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, India, Malaysia, China and the United States. Kitron has about 2 800 employees, and revenues were EUR 775 million in 2023. www.kitron.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


